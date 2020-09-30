 

BullGuard Launches 2021 Premium Protection, Internet Security and Antivirus with Dynamic Machine Learning and Multi-Layered Protection

Streamlined for even faster performance, BullGuard 2021 leverages Dynamic Machine Learning to give consumers multi-layered cybersecurity protection 24/7, online and offline

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning consumer and small office cybersecurity company, BullGuard, today announced its new 2021 suite of antimalware solutions featuring Dynamic Machine Learning capabilities and Multi-Layered Protection. The BullGuard 2021 security suite empowers consumers to confidently perform sensitive online transactions in absolute safety and rest assured knowing cyber threats are stopped dead in their tracks. BullGuard 2021 blocks malicious behaviour before it can do damage, even when malware attempts to intentionally take a consumer's device offline.

BullGuard 2021 offers enhanced Multi-Layered Protection. Multi-Layered Protection uses six layers of protection – Safe Browsing, Dynamic Machine Learning, Sentry Protection for Zero-Day Malware, an On-Access AV Engine, a Firewall and a Vulnerability Scanner – to defend the user's devices from malware, without the need for user interaction. The six layers work in tandem to create a buffer between the internet and each device BullGuard 2021 is installed on, catching inbound and local malware, any erroneous outbound communication to the internet, phishing scams and more.

Crucial to BullGuard's Multi-Layered Protection is Dynamic Machine Learning, which continuously monitors all processes on a user's device, enabling real-time detection and blocking of potentially malicious behavior before it can do damage, even if malware attempts to cut the internet connection. The advanced machine learning system stays one step ahead of cybercriminals by continually learning and improving based on threats that are detected across the entire BullGuard customer base. Dynamic Machine Learning is included in all three 2021 products: BullGuard Antivirus, BullGuard Internet Security and BullGuard Premium Protection.

Streamlined to be the fastest product versions BullGuard has released to date, BullGuard 2021 has also improved application performance while reducing system resource usage, including significantly reduced virus definition file sizes. Additional enhancements include:

  • Identity Protection provides heightened protection for your online identity in addition to protecting a user's physical devices. Additional support for international phone numbers and bank accounts ensures the most accurate monitoring of dark web platforms where stolen user data is sold or traded.
  • Game Booster now includes support for anti-cheat engines and uninterrupted video performance while broadcasting during gameplay. Online gaming platforms with built-in anti-cheat features are now supported, allowing users to confidently participate for prize money and in paid competitions. Gamers who wish to play while broadcasting on Twitch or other video gaming community networks will benefit from added support for optimised video.

"Unlike the majority of other cybersecurity solutions, BullGuard's Dynamic Machine Learning protection continually monitors all processes on your device, enabling real-time detection and blocking of potentially malicious behaviour, even if malware attempts to cut your internet connection," said Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. "BullGuard 2021 is ideal for consumers who want 'set-it-and-forget-it' cybersecurity that works behind-the-scenes to provide the best endpoint protection against today's known and zero-day threats."

