 

Frost & Sullivan Explores Top Four Growth Opportunities in the Global Vehicle Leasing Industry

Mobility experts reveal key transformational trends and new business models across the leasing ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the pandemic hit, the global vehicle leasing market (including B2B and B2C segments) enjoyed a strong 2019, registering year-over-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% and crossing 15 million new lease sales. However, in 2020, lease sales are expected to decline by -16.4% due to the COVID-19 crisis. As market companies expand their focus areas, private leasing and SME leasing are expected to rise, while innovative leasing models create new investment hot spots.

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Abishek Narayanan and Octavian Chelu; Sam Heymans, CEO & Co-founder, LIZY; and Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director, ORIX Leasing and Financial Services, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Global Vehicle Leasing Industry: 4 Growth Opportunities Revealed," on October 7 at 11 a.m. EDT. The briefing will discuss how digitization is revolutionizing the value chain and help you create a strategic roadmap to succeed in the industry.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit:http://frost.ly/4k0

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Understand developments in vehicle leasing in 2020, from fleet procurement to fleet aftermarket.
  • Explore trends and strategies for electric vehicles and used car leasing markets across regions.
  • Learn about expansion strategies for the next three to five years.
  • Uncover the critical success factors for leasing companies, such as product flexibility, product features, and technologies.
  • Recognize the potential of partnerships with technology providers for customer retention and data monetization strategies.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti. 

