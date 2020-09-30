 

VideoElephant TV Launches Free News And Entertainment Streaming Service With Videos From 200+ Premium Media Brands From Around The World

Available on ROKU, ROKU UK, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices, as well as on the web at www.videoelephant.tv

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VideoElephant Ltd., a leading aggregator of premium global video content, launched a free OTT streaming service worldwide that provides viewers access to short-form video content from over 200 award-winning global news, entertainment, and lifestyle partners. Over 60 digital channels of short videos, on demand videos, and over 500 shows are available from VideoElephant's curated library of over 1 million videos from top global brands such as; Euronews, PA Media, Sports Illustrated, Tribune Publishing, Al Jazeera, Bonnier Corp., AccuWeather, WatchMojo, Video Detective, Zoomin, and more. A mix of premium branded and exclusive VideoElephant TV digital channels will provide viewers a quick way to stay up-to-date on news and trending topics. And with international rights to content, VideoElephant TV will offer audiences videos they can view from around the world accessible across platforms.

 

Stream global news and entertainment with VideoElephant TV

 

The ad-supported video on demand app and streaming channels draw on a huge network of premium media partnerships, to bring together an unrivaled choice of video in multiple languages, and across topics viewers are passionate about including; world news, U.S. news, lifestyle, sports, food, tech, business, weather, fitness, and automotive. Additional news channels and content are available in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, and LATAM Spanish.

Commenting on the launch of the service, VideoElephant TV's CEO, Stephen O'Shaughnessy said, "VideoElephant TV has curated an exceptional range of programming from over 200 of the top media brands from around the world that audiences trust and love."

VideoElephant TV's Head of OTT, Stacie Anthony said, "Whether they are looking for the latest global news or what is trending in entertainment and sports, VideoElephant TV gives viewers a quick view on the world around them."

VideoElephant TV is available on ROKU, ROKU UK, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices, as well as on the web at www.videoelephant.tv

Rights and access to some partner content may be excluded in certain territories.

About VideoElephant TV

VideoElephant TV is a free streaming service developed by VideoElephant, a leading aggregator of premium global video content. VideoElephant TV provides viewers access to short videos from over 200 award-winning global partners with news, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports updates. Premium and exclusive digital channels, on demand videos, and over 500 shows are available and accessible around the world from VideoElephant's curated library of over 1 million videos from top global media brands. VideoElephant TV is a free app available on ROKU, ROKU UK, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices. You can also find VideoElephant TV on the web at videoelephant.tv.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1284124/VideoElephant_TV.jpg



