 

Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index to be Featured on CNBC for Fifth Consecutive Month

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company's Recruiter Index for September 2020 live on CNBC this Thursday, October 1, on "The Exchange," which airs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

The Recruiter Index is a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network comprised of more than 26,000 small and independent recruiters. It has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on surveyed recruiters' sentiment.

"Our network platform gives us special insight into areas of business that show the most growth potential, and I am excited for the opportunity to share the latest results with the CNBC audience," said Sohn.  

Recruiter.com will host a special video conference and panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday to further discuss September's results.

To participate in the video conference, register here: https://recruiter.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0VBvCNMeSzCoCiG98rKHOw

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including any anticipated changes in the job market over the short and long term, the efficacy of the Recruiter Index for forecasting job market trends, and the potential business opportunities indicated by the survey. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c33cb825-b42c-4228 ...




