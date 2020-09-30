 

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Issuance of Secured Notes to Mizuho

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 14:15  |  53   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, 2020, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (the “Partnership”), announced that the Partnership and its affiliate, ATAX TEBS Holdings, LLC (the “Issuer”), have entered into a number of agreements pursuant to which the Issuer issued $103.5 million aggregate principal amount of Taxable Secured Notes 2020 Series A (the “Notes”) to Mizuho Capital Markets LLC (“Mizuho”). The Notes are secured by the Partnership’s residual certificates associated with the trusts that issued the Freddie Mac Multifamily Variable Rate Certificates Series M-024, Freddie Mac Multifamily M Certificates Series M-031, Freddie Mac Multifamily M Certificates Series M-033, and Freddie Mac Multifamily M Certificates Series M-045 (collectively, the “Class B Certificates”). The Class B Certificates represent the Partnership’s beneficial interests in the securitized assets held by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”) pursuant to Freddie Mac’s Tax-Exempt Bond Securitization (“TEBS”) program.

The Notes have an initial principal balance of $103.5 million. The Notes bear interest at a variable rate equal to the 3-month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus 9.00% payable monthly. Interest due on the Notes and TRS transactions will be paid from receipts related to the Class B Certificates. Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes, the Partnership entered into two Total Return Swap (“TRS”) transactions with Mizuho. Under the TRS transactions, the Partnership has agreed to make periodic payments to Mizuho based on a variable rate of interest during a specified period, in return for periodic payments by Mizuho to the Partnership based on the interest due on the Notes. The TRS transactions have the effect of reducing the Partnership’s net interest cost associated with the Notes. The first TRS transaction, with an initial notional amount of $40 million, reduces the Partnership’s net interest cost to a rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 3.75%, with an interest rate floor of 4.25%. The second TRS transaction, with an initial notional amount of $63.5 million, reduces the Partnership’s net interest cost to a rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 0.50%, with an interest rate floor of 1.00%. Through March 2022, the Issuer has the option to allocate notional amounts from the second TRS transaction to the first TRS transaction, in minimum increments of $10 million, and receive net cash proceeds of approximately 65% of the reallocated notional amount.

Seite 1 von 4
America First Multifamily Investors LP Benef Unit Cert Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Third Quarter of 2020 Distribution
14.09.20
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Provides Updates on Investment Portfolio