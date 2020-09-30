Icelandair Group hf. Major shareholder announcement
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Birta lífeyrissjóður confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 383,553,804 which corresponds to 1.349% of voting rights in
Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.
Contact information
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
