There are lessons to be learned from every challenge we face. And if the global pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that businesses that are the most agile are the ones that will succeed. The key to gaining agility lies in flexible work models that give employees the space they need to do their best work. To help businesses understand how they can enable them, Citrix Systems , Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), today announced Citrix Summit Series , a three-event virtual series designed to provide companies with targeted insights into how they can leverage innovative digital workspace technologies to unlock the potential of their workforce and fuel innovation that can move their business forward. Registration for the free events, which kick off October 8, is open today .

“The global pandemic has caused companies to speed digital transformation and rethink their future workforce strategies and work models,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Chief Marketing Office, Citrix. “Looking to emerge from the crisis stronger and more agile than before, leading organizations are accelerating their transition to the cloud and adopting digital workspace strategies that can deliver a consistent and secure work experience to help employees perform at their best wherever work needs to get done – in the office, on the road, or at home.”

Prepare for the Future

The Citrix Summit Series is uniquely designed to provide companies with targeted resources they can use to power flexible work models and simplify the employee experience by delivering consistent, secure and reliable access to the resources people need to do their jobs whether working in the office, on the road, or at home.

Learn from the Best

During three digital events which can be accessed on demand, leading executives and industry thought leaders will share their insights into solutions and strategies attendees can use to accelerate their move to the cloud and enable new ways of working that enhance employee engagement and productivity.

Citrix Cloud Summit – October 8

With the right cloud strategy, companies can gain the agility, speed and efficiency required to manage resources in the dynamic way that today’s unpredictable business environment demands. During the Citrix Cloud Summit, attendees will learn how to simplify and accelerate their hybrid, multi-cloud migration to optimize their performance and business results. Among the speakers who will share the stories of their success in doing this: