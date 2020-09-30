- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammation typically occurs in the body as a natural response to threats such as infection or injury, but chronic inflammation can cause severe damage and even death. Inflammation is a well-known symptom of multiple infectious diseases. However, multidiscipline research strongly suggests that inflammation is also closely linked with a broad range of noninfectious diseases. The critical aspects of the interplay between inflammation and disease may well be the key to development of a new generation of drugs to treat previously untreatable diseases, sparking a flurry of biotech research and development in the field. At the vanguard of this new drug development, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) ( 180 Profile ) is driving groundbreaking studies in clinical programs aimed at developing novel therapeutics that address distinct areas of inflammation, finally offering hope for vast unmet medical needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, pain and more. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) acquired the anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel for $4.8 billion in 2018 and, in conjunction with AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) and others, is testing anti-inflammatory drugs in a joint COVID-19 study. Actemra, an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug from Roche Holding Ltd. (OTC: RHHBY) previously failed to meet its primary endpoint in earlier COVID trials. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) now owns Remicade, which was developed by the current management of 180 Life Sciences, the first tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF) inhibitor and one of the top anti-inflammatory drugs in the world with over $5 billion in sales in 2019 alone.

Fifty percent of deaths are attributable to inflammation-related diseases.

180 Life Sciences is founded by world-renowned pioneers of anti-inflammatory research and drug development. Previous drug discoveries, such as Remicade and Tysabri, have led to multibillion-dollar buyouts.

Anti-inflammatory biologics market projected to reach $150 billion annually by 2027 .

. 180 Life Sciences is focusing on developing the next generation of innovative anti-inflammatory drugs to inhibit the ravages of chronic inflammation.

