 

Solving One of the Largest Drivers of Disease Inflammation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 14:30  |  54   |   |   

- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammation typically occurs in the body as a natural response to threats such as infection or injury, but chronic inflammation can cause severe damage and even death. Inflammation is a well-known symptom of multiple infectious diseases. However, multidiscipline research strongly suggests that inflammation is also closely linked with a broad range of noninfectious diseases. The critical aspects of the interplay between inflammation and disease may well be the key to development of a new generation of drugs to treat previously untreatable diseases, sparking a flurry of biotech research and development in the field. At the vanguard of this new drug development, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) (180 Profile) is driving groundbreaking studies in clinical programs aimed at developing novel therapeutics that address distinct areas of inflammation, finally offering hope for vast unmet medical needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, pain and more. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) acquired the anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel for $4.8 billion in 2018 and, in conjunction with AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) and others, is testing anti-inflammatory drugs in a joint COVID-19 study. Actemra, an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug from Roche Holding Ltd. (OTC: RHHBY) previously failed to meet its primary endpoint in earlier COVID trials. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) now owns Remicade, which was developed by the current management of 180 Life Sciences, the first tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF) inhibitor and one of the top anti-inflammatory drugs in the world with over $5 billion in sales in 2019 alone.

  • Fifty percent of deaths are attributable to inflammation-related diseases.
  • 180 Life Sciences is founded by world-renowned pioneers of anti-inflammatory research and drug development. Previous drug discoveries, such as Remicade and Tysabri, have led to multibillion-dollar buyouts.
  • Anti-inflammatory biologics market projected to reach $150 billion annually by 2027.
  • 180 Life Sciences is focusing on developing the next generation of innovative anti-inflammatory drugs to inhibit the ravages of chronic inflammation.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) editorial.

Seite 1 von 8
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease