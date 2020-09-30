Enerpac Tool Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Mr. Baker continued, “While the pandemic-driven economic conditions continue to present challenges for our business, the resiliency and performance of our teams across the globe give me confidence that we will achieve our long-term strategic priorities. Our ongoing commitment to and success in new product development continues to contribute positively to our results. In addition, we have demonstrated our ability to quickly take the appropriate actions to respond to changing market dynamics and position Enerpac Tool Group to come out of this pandemic stronger than ever.”

“Based on our sequential improvements from the third to fourth quarter, we believe our business is beginning to see signs of recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. Our team was able to drive increased commercial activity, which resulted in quarter-over-quarter improvement, and our cost control actions resulted in solid decremental margins as we wrapped up fiscal 2020. During the quarter we remained focused on our top priorities, including keeping our employees safe, supporting our customers, launching new products, diligently managing our costs and maintaining our strong balance sheet,” said Randy Baker, Enerpac Tool Group’s President and CEO.

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 August 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 Net Sales $111.4 $158.3 $493.3 $654.8 Net Income (Loss) $0.2 ($3.1) $5.6 $8.1 Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.00 ($0.05) $0.09 $0.13 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.02 $0.21 $0.18 $0.73

Consolidated net sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter were $111.4 million compared to $158.3 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Core sales decreased 27% year-over-year, with product sales down 23% and service down 45%. The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures/strategic exits decreased net sales by an additional 4%, and the impact of foreign currency benefited sales 1%.

Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.2 million and $0.00, respectively, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($3.1) million and a loss per share from continuing operations of ($0.05) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net income from continuing operations included: An impairment and divestiture charge of $0.4 million ($0.2 million or $0.00 per share, after tax); Restructuring charges of $1.0 million ($0.8 million or $0.01 per share, after tax), primarily related to the restructuring plan announced in March 2020 to reduce redundant segment and corporate costs; A pension curtailment benefit of $0.8 million ($0.6 million or $0.01 per share, after tax); and Accelerated debt issuance costs of $1.0 million ($0.8 million or $0.01 per share, after tax) related to the early redemption of the Senior Notes.

Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter net income from continuing operations included an impairment and divestiture charge of $8.8 million ($6.9 million or $0.11 per share, after tax) related to the write-down of certain tradenames and customer relationships, restructuring charges of $4.8 million ($6.3 million or $0.10 per share, after tax) related to IT&S restructuring, and $2.7 million ($0.05 per share) of charges primarily related to U.S. tax reform.

Excluding restructuring, impairment & divestiture charges, pension curtailment benefit and accelerated debt issuance costs, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.02 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.21 in the comparable prior year period.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended August 31, 2020 were $493.3 million compared to $654.8 million in the prior year period. Core sales decreased 20% year-over-year, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures/strategic exits decreased net sales by 6% and the impact of foreign currency was minimal.

Consolidated net income from continuing operations and EPS for the twelve months ended August 31, 2020 were $5.6 million and $0.09, respectively, compared to net income from continuing operations and EPS of $8.1 million and $0.13, respectively, in the comparable prior year period.

Industrial Tools & Services (US$ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 August 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 Sales $103.0 $144.6 $454.9 $609.5 Operating Profit $11.3 $13.6 $65.5 $101.4 Adjusted Op Profit (1) $12.2 $27.3 $67.3 $116.2 Adjusted Op Profit % (1) 11.8% 18.8% 14.8% 19.1%

(1) Excludes $0.5 million of restructuring charges and $0.4 million of impairment and divestiture charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $4.8 million of restructuring charges and $8.8 million of impairment and divestiture charges in the three months ended August 31, 2019. The twelve months ended August 31, 2020 excludes $4.5 million of restructuring charges, $3.2 million of net impairment and divestiture gains and $0.4 million of purchase accounting charges compared to $6.0 million of restructuring charges and $8.8 million of impairment and divestiture charges in the twelve months ended August 31, 2019.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2020 net sales were $103.0 million, 29% lower than the prior fiscal year’s fourth quarter. Core sales decreased 26% year-over-year, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures/strategic exits decreased net sales 4% and the impact of foreign currency increased sales 1%.

The decrease in revenue is attributable to the decline in demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, volatile oil pricing and anticipated year-over-year declines due to strategic exits.

Adjusted operating profit margin of 11.8% in the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily due to reduced volume, partially offset by significant savings from effective cost management.

Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes (excluding restructuring items)

Corporate expenses from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $6.2 million, $3.5 million lower than the comparable prior year period, primarily resulting from the impact of restructuring actions, short-term COVID cost actions, lower Board of Director expenses and lower incentive compensation costs.

The fourth quarter effective income tax rate from continuing operations of approximately 51% was higher than the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 rate of approximately (5%).

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations represent operating results for the divested EC&S segment through the October 31, 2019 completion date of the divestiture, as well as the ancillary impacts from certain retained liabilities subsequent to the completion date.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) Period Ended August 31,

2020 May 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 Cash Balance $152.2 $163.6 $211.2 Debt Balance $255.0 $286.5 $460.4 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA** 1.8 1.8 1.7

Net debt at August 31, 2020 was approximately $103 million (total debt of $255 million less $152 million of cash), which decreased approximately $20 million from the prior quarter. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 1.8x at August 31, 2020.

**Adjusted EBITDA is calculated for the twelve months then ended.

Outlook

Due to the uncertainty and lack of forward visibility into market conditions caused by COVID-19, Enerpac Tool Group is not providing fiscal 2021 guidance at this time.

Mr. Baker said, “As we move into fiscal 2021, we expect to continue to see a sequential uptick in business activity as economies slowly adjust to life in a pandemic across the globe. While we are optimistic that conditions will continue to improve, it remains uncertain when demand will return to normal levels. The actions we have taken to manage through the pandemic have us well positioned to capture demand when it returns, drive growth and profitability and deliver value to shareholders.”

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,170 $ 211,151 Accounts receivable, net 84,170 125,883 Inventories, net 69,171 77,187 Assets from discontinued operations - 285,578 Other current assets 35,621 30,526 Total current assets 341,132 730,325 Property, plant and equipment, net 61,405 56,729 Goodwill 281,154 260,415 Other intangible assets, net 62,382 52,375 Other long-term assets 78,220 24,430 Total assets $ 824,293 $ 1,124,274 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 45,069 $ 76,914 Accrued compensation and benefits 17,793 26,421 Current maturities of debt - 7,500 Income taxes payable 1,937 4,838 Liabilities from discontinued operations - 143,763 Other current liabilities 40,723 40,965 Total current liabilities 105,522 300,401 Long-term debt, net 255,000 452,945 Deferred income taxes 1,708 1,564 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 20,190 20,213 Other long-term liabilities 82,647 47,972 Total liabilities 465,067 823,095 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,519 16,384 Additional paid-in capital 193,492 181,213 Treasury stock (667,732 ) (640,212 ) Retained earnings 917,671 915,466 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,724 ) (171,672 ) Stock held in trust (2,562 ) (3,070 ) Deferred compensation liability 2,562 3,070 Total shareholders' equity 359,226 301,179 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 824,293 $ 1,124,274

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 111,353 $ 158,324 $ 493,292 $ 654,758 Cost of products sold 66,888 89,254 276,099 362,106 Gross profit 44,465 69,070 217,193 292,652 Selling, administrative and engineering expenses 37,672 49,866 180,513 209,231 Amortization of intangible assets 2,156 1,933 8,323 8,922 Restructuring charges 987 3,025 7,335 4,156 Impairment & divestiture charges (benefit) 408 8,796 (3,159 ) 22,827 Operating profit 3,242 5,450 24,181 47,516 Financing costs, net 3,307 6,563 19,218 28,163 Other (income) expense, net (1,205 ) 394 (2,886 ) 629 Income (loss) before income tax expense 1,140 (1,507 ) 7,849 18,724 Income tax expense 943 1,626 2,292 10,657 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 197 (3,133 ) 5,557 8,067 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,242 (263,731 ) (4,834 ) (257,212 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 1,439 $ (266,864 ) $ 723 $ (249,145 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.13 Diluted 0.00 (0.05 ) 0.09 0.13 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations Basic $ 0.02 $ (4.33 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (4.21 ) Diluted 0.02 (4.33 ) (0.08 ) (4.18 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.02 $ (4.38 ) $ 0.01 $ (4.07 ) Diluted 0.02 (4.38 ) 0.01 (4.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,773 60,907 59,952 61,151 Diluted 60,004 60,907 60,269 61,607

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,544 $ 52,654 $ (3,159 ) $ 53,845 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (2,745 ) (3,036 ) (13,468 ) (26,755 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 136 - (33,298 ) - Proceeds from sale of EC&S segment, net of transaction costs 2,809 - 212,460 - Proceeds from sale of IT&S product lines, net of transaction costs - - 10,226 36,159 Other investing activities (62 ) 293 153 1,642 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 138 (2,743 ) 176,073 11,046 Financing Activities Borrowings on revolver 295,000 - 395,000 - Redemption of 5.625% senior notes (287,559 ) - (287,559 ) - Principal payments on revolver (40,000 ) - (140,000 ) - Principal repayments on term loan - (15,000 ) (175,000 ) (72,500 ) Payment for redemption of term loan - - - (200,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of term loan - - - 200,000 Purchase of treasury shares - (22,481 ) (27,520 ) (22,481 ) Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards (76 ) (61 ) (4,286 ) (1,872 ) Stock option exercises & other 107 548 3,092 1,900 Payment of cash dividend - - (2,419 ) (2,439 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - - (234 ) (2,125 ) Cash used in financing activities (32,528 ) (36,994 ) (238,926 ) (99,517 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8,413 (3,100 ) 7,031 (4,713 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,433 ) 9,817 (58,981 ) (39,339 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 163,603 201,334 211,151 250,490 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 152,170 $ 211,151 $ 152,170 $ 211,151

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data (Dollars in thousands) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Sales Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 148,655 $ 149,521 $ 166,732 $ 144,607 $ 609,515 $ 135,592 $ 123,361 $ 92,865 $ 103,044 $ 454,863 Other 9,896 10,267 11,363 13,717 45,243 11,082 10,025 9,014 8,309 38,429 Total $ 158,551 $ 159,788 $ 178,095 $ 158,324 $ 654,758 $ 146,674 $ 133,386 $ 101,879 $ 111,353 $ 493,292 % Sales Growth Industrial Tool & Services Segment 5 % 9 % 5 % -6 % 3 % -9 % -17 % -44 % -29 % -25 % Other -28 % -12 % -3 % 5 % -10 % 12 % -2 % -21 % -39 % -15 % Total 2 % 8 % 4 % -5 % 2 % -7 % -17 % -43 % -30 % -25 % Operating Profit (Loss) from Continuing Operations Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 26,345 $ 26,596 $ 35,992 $ 27,252 $ 116,185 $ 25,928 $ 20,963 $ 8,228 $ 12,166 $ 67,284 Other (484 ) 1,091 1,787 1,515 3,910 399 (684 ) 21 (1,371 ) (1,635 ) Corporate / General (10,967 ) (11,659 ) (9,481 ) (9,679 ) (41,787 ) (11,342 ) (10,349 ) (8,197 ) (6,158 ) (36,045 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 14,894 $ 16,028 $ 28,298 $ 19,088 $ 78,308 $ 14,985 $ 9,930 $ 52 $ 4,637 $ 29,604 Impairment & divestiture charges (23,477 ) (3,543 ) 12,988 (8,796 ) (22,827 ) 1,356 768 1,443 (408 ) 3,159 Restructuring & other exist charges (1) 29 (46 ) (1,115 ) (4,842 ) (5,973 ) (1,972 ) (1,929 ) (3,292 ) (987 ) (8,179 ) Debt modification charges - - (288 ) - (288 ) - - - - - Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - - - - - - (202 ) (201 ) - (403 ) Depreciation & amortization True up (2) - - (1,704 ) - (1,704 ) - - - - - Operating profit (loss) $ (8,554 ) $ 12,439 $ 38,179 $ 5,450 $ 47,516 $ 14,369 $ 8,567 $ (1,998 ) $ 3,242 $ 24,181 Adjusted Operating Profit % Industrial Tool & Services Segment 17.7 % 17.8 % 21.6 % 18.8 % 19.1 % 19.1 % 17.0 % 8.9 % 11.8 % 14.8 % Other -4.9 % 10.6 % 15.7 % 11.0 % 8.6 % 3.6 % -6.8 % 0.2 % -16.5 % -4.3 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 9.4 % 10.0 % 15.9 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 10.2 % 7.4 % 0.1 % 4.2 % 6.0 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (16,423 ) $ 765 $ 26,858 $ (3,133 ) $ 8,067 $ 6,372 $ 3,918 $ (4,930 ) $ 197 $ 5,557 Financing costs, net 7,298 7,157 7,146 6,563 28,163 6,729 4,630 4,552 3,307 19,218 Income tax expense (benefit) 66 4,002 4,962 1,626 10,657 950 806 (407 ) 943 2,292 Depreciation & amortization 5,056 4,305 6,109 4,746 20,217 4,779 5,277 5,318 5,347 20,720 EBITDA $ (4,003 ) $ 16,229 $ 45,075 $ 9,802 $ 67,104 $ 18,830 $ 14,631 $ 4,533 $ 9,794 $ 47,787 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (3) Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 30,038 $ 30,153 $ 40,015 $ 29,964 $ 130,171 $ 28,996 $ 24,022 $ 11,906 $ 15,938 $ 80,862 Other 337 1,087 1,786 2,395 5,605 1,275 244 926 (449 ) 1,996 Corporate / General (10,930 ) (11,422 ) (8,311 ) (8,919 ) (39,584 ) (10,825 ) (8,272 ) (6,249 ) (5,058 ) (30,406 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,445 $ 19,818 $ 33,490 $ 23,440 $ 96,192 $ 19,446 $ 15,994 $ 6,583 $ 10,431 $ 52,452 Impairment & divestiture charges (23,477 ) (3,543 ) 12,988 (8,796 ) (22,827 ) 1,356 768 1,443 (408 ) 3,159 Restructuring & other exist charges (1) 29 (46 ) (1,115 ) (4,842 ) (5,973 ) (1,972 ) (1,929 ) (3,292 ) (987 ) (8,179 ) Debt modification charges - - (288 ) - (288 ) - - - - - Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - - - - - - (202 ) (201 ) - (403 ) Pension curtailment - - - - - - - - 758 758 EBITDA $ (4,003 ) $ 16,229 $ 45,075 $ 9,802 $ 67,104 $ 18,830 $ 14,631 $ 4,533 $ 9,794 $ 47,787 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tool & Services Segment 20.2 % 20.2 % 24.0 % 20.7 % 21.4 % 21.4 % 19.5 % 12.8 % 15.5 % 17.8 % Other 3.4 % 10.6 % 15.7 % 17.5 % 12.4 % 11.5 % 2.4 % 10.3 % -5.4 % 5.2 % Adjusted EBITDA % 12.3 % 12.4 % 18.8 % 14.8 % 14.7 % 13.3 % 12.0 % 6.5 % 9.4 % 10.6 % Notes: (1) Approximately $1.8 million of the Q4 fiscal 2019 and $0.8 million of the Q3 fiscal 2020 restructuring & exit charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) Represents the depreciation and amortization expense true up for the Cortland business assets that were reclassified out of held for sale in Q3 fiscal 2019, as though the assets had never been classified as held for sale. (3) EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss) or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (1) Net (Loss) Earnings (GAAP Measure) $ (17,452 ) $ 2,753 $ 32,418 $ (266,864 ) $ (249,145 ) $ 2,121 $ 2,162 $ (4,999 ) $ 1,439 $ 723 Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (1,029 ) 1,988 5,560 (263,731 ) (257,212 ) (4,251 ) (1,756 ) (69 ) 1,242 (4,834 ) (Loss) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ (16,423 ) $ 765 $ 26,858 $ (3,133 ) $ 8,067 $ 6,372 $ 3,918 $ (4,930 ) $ 197 $ 5,557 Impairment & divestiture charges 23,477 3,543 (12,988 ) 8,796 22,827 (1,356 ) (768 ) (1,443 ) 408 (3,159 ) Restructuring & other exit charges (29 ) 46 1,115 4,842 5,973 1,972 1,929 3,292 987 8,179 Accelerated debt issuance & modification costs - - 179 - 179 625 - - 1,041 1,666 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - - - - - - 202 201 - 403 Depreciation & amortization true up - - 1,704 - 1,704 - - - - - Pension curtailment - - - - - - - - (758 ) (758 ) Net tax effect of reconciling items above (61 ) (194 ) (2,405 ) (464 ) (3,124 ) (52 ) (57 ) (624 ) (503 ) (1,236 ) Other income tax expense (benefit) - 3,160 3,076 2,709 8,945 - (74 ) - - (74 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations (2) $ 6,964 $ 7,320 $ 17,539 $ 12,750 $ 44,571 $ 7,561 $ 5,150 $ (3,504 ) $ 1,372 $ 10,578 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) per share (1) Net (Loss) Earnings (GAAP Measure) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (4.38 ) $ (4.04 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.02 ) 0.03 0.09 (4.33 ) (4.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) 0.00 0.02 (0.08 ) (Loss) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ (0.27 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.43 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.09 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.38 0.06 (0.21 ) 0.11 0.34 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.00 (0.04 ) Restructuring & other exit charges, net of tax effect 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.10 0.09 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.11 Accelerated debt issuance & modification costs, net of tax effect - - 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 - - 0.01 0.02 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge, net of tax effect - - - - - - 0.00 0.00 - 0.01 Depreciation & amortization true up, net of tax effect - - 0.02 - 0.02 - - - - - Pension curtailment, net of tax effect - - - - - - - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Other income tax expense (benefit) - 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.14 - 0.00 - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share from Continuing Operations (2) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.21 $ 0.73 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.18 Note: The summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding and the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net loss per share and discontinued operations per share. (1) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share represent net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. (2) Q3 Fiscal 2020 results included an adjusted loss from continuing operations, therefore adjusted loss per share is not diluted and is, instead, calculated with basic shares.

