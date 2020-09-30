Luna Innovations to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http://ir.lunainc.com/, and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2469/37782 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on October 5-8, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at blum@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Luna

Luna Innovations, Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: Lightwave and Luna Labs. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

