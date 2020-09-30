 

Phunware Recognized as Best Mobile-Driven Enterprise Cloud Platform for 2020

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has been recognized with the Best Mobile-Driven Enterprise Cloud Platform award by Corporate Vision Magazine for 2020. As an AI Global Media property, Corporate Vision Magazine receives an average of 50,000 page views online and is distributed digitally to more than 155,000 business leaders, executives and key decision makers worldwide.

“We invested more than $100 million dollars and eleven years to build category-defining mobile infrastructure for cloud-based, mobile-first, enterprise application deployments,” said Luan D. Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are extremely thrilled to be recognized again for our unique ability to deliver on the promise of digital transformation, while offering enterprises a clear competitive advantage when it comes to engaging, managing and monetizing their mobile audiences and communities at scale globally.”

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables enterprises to easily standardize and scale their mobile needs by providing all of the features and capabilities needed to establish a strong mobile presence. All of Phunware’s products come pre-integrated with Phunware’s award-winning MaaS software, including Location Based Services (LBS), Mobile Engagement, Analytics and Content Management. Enterprises can also take advantage of industry-specific solutions that have been optimized on MaaS, including Smart Workplaces for corporations, Smart Campuses for higher education, Smart Cities for government and Digital Front Doors for healthcare.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can help enterprises more efficiently develop, maintain and evolve unique mobile application portfolios that drive engagement by licensing MaaS.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

