American Express Publishes its First Environmental, Social And Governance Report

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which outlines the company’s approach to responsibly back its colleagues, customers and communities. The report is an evolution of American Express’ Corporate Social Responsibility report and includes updated and enhanced disclosures on a number of key topics, such as the diversity of the company’s workforce, its efforts to support its various stakeholders through the COVID-19 pandemic, continued progress toward its environmental sustainability goals and philanthropic initiatives.

“At American Express, we believe the fundamental purpose of a corporation is to serve the needs of society and that backing our colleagues, customers and communities so they can thrive is critical to our success,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These beliefs have been our North Star for 170 years and through many challenging times, and they continue to guide us today in the face of the current global health crisis. Moving forward, we remain committed to implementing strong ESG policies and practices and delivering on our refreshed priorities detailed in our ESG report.”