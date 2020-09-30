Latest PSYC Newsletter Highlighted by Exclusive Interview with Johns Hopkins Professor

Since obtaining regulatory approval in 2000 to reinitiate research with psychedelics, Johns Hopkins has been at the forefront of some of the most groundbreaking studies within the field of medicinal psychedelics. Highlighting their research within this space is their 2006 publication on the safety and enduring positive effects of a single dose of psilocybin that is considered a landmark study and one that in many respects sparked renewed interest in psychedelic research across the globe.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the second edition of its September Microdose Monthly newsletter, released this morning to subscribers, is headlined by an exclusive interview with Dr. Albert Garcia-Romeu, Assistant Professor for Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic & Consciousness Research.

The interview, conducted by PSYC CEO, David Flores, dives into the different psychedelic-related clinical trials that Johns Hopkins is currently involved in, including their ongoing studies related to researching the efficacy of psilocybin for individuals who are tobacco or nicotine dependent, as well as the science behind what makes certain psychedelics so effective in treating specific mental health conditions.

Said Global Trac Solutions, CEO, David Flores: “I am extremely appreciative of the time Dr. Garcia-Romeu lent to us out of his busy schedule and for giving us an opportunity to share some of the exciting developments that are being examined at Johns Hopkins through their ongoing research with psychedelics. As Psychedelic Spotlight and Microdose Monthly continue to become a recognized and trusted source for news, information, and education within the emerging community of psychedelic medicine, keeping our audience informed on the many different advancements and developments that are being achieved within the science and research sector is of paramount importance. I am delighted to share this interview with our audience and look forward to continuing to develop and produce the thought-provoking, quality-driven content that truly captures the momentum I believe we are experiencing here in this industry.”