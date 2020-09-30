Emerald Bioscience Provides Corporate Update



San Diego, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary first-in-class molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation, provides an update on progress across its product pipeline, including adjusted clinical milestones.

“Emerald’s restructured management team completed a review of the company’s accomplishments and necessary next steps. After updating our development plan and recently strengthening our capital position, our board of directors yesterday approved this proactive and well-considered action plan. Today we begin to deploy this renewed plan to advance, in particular, our lead product candidate toward our first human study next year,” said Punit Dhillon, Emerald’s CEO and Chairman. “COVID-19 has adversely impacted our previously stated timelines and progress, but it has in no way diminished the significant therapeutic potential of our novel molecules. Our drug candidate for glaucoma has the potential to deliver important signals of efficacy in the very first human study we conduct. It is a tremendous advantage to have a drug-disease combination able to produce a possibly significant and meaningful data outcome in a short and resource-effective manner. Our team is excited about our immediate path to completing the final preclinical steps, which will enable the initiation of our planned human study of THCVHS in Australia.

“Our revitalized plan also includes the advancement of our earlier-stage CBDVHS program. THCVHS and CBDVHS both have broad potential applications in humans across ocular, neurological, infectious, and other diseases. We are laser-focused on getting THCVHS into the clinic but will prudently advance our preclinical plan to develop our CBDVHS molecule as well. We look forward to providing updates as we advance the Company’s proprietary synthetic compounds toward the clinic in 2021.”