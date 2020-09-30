 

TAOP Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue was $3.7 million for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $3.4 million, compared to $7.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease in sales is largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an unfavorable macro environment in China for the first half year of 2020.

The Company incurred a loss from operations of $7.5 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of $2.2 million for the same period of last year. The increase in loss from operations in the first half of 2020 was mainly attributed to an increase of $5.8 million in allowance for credit losses.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $7.7 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to the Company of $1.8 million for the same period of last year. The net loss was mainly attributed to the loss from operations. Loss per share was $1.12 for the first six months of 2020, compared to loss per share of $0.24 for the same period of 2019. On July 30, 2020, the Company implemented a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s ordinary shares. The basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.2 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.8 million for the first six months of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, negative operating cash flow was mainly attributable to the increased net loss, increase in advances to suppliers and decrease in accounts payable.

Working capital deficit was $10.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to working capital deficit of $7.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

“In first half of 2020, the new-media industry of China experienced a slowdown attributed to the unfavorable macro environment and COVID-19. Recognizing various challenges during this period, we moved quickly to enhance liquidity by raising additional capital and extending bank loans, reduce expense base and cash outflows to further our commitment to building long-term shareholder value,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, CEO and Chairman of Taoping Inc.

Mr. Lin added, “We continued to advance our technology and platform to provide cost-effective digital advertising solutions to customers. In July, we upgraded the Taoping Smart Cloud Platform and optimized the performance of ad publishing, data monitoring, publication management, transaction system, and Application Programming Interface (API) docking. With Taoping Smart Cloud Platform, the Company will accelerate the integration of offline scenes and online Internet interaction channels, open connection to third-party Demand Side Platform (DSP) and Ad Exchange (ADX) Internet traffic platforms, and realize online and offline traffic interoperability through Real-Time Bidding (RTB) technology. During the third quarter, we are experiencing demand recovery. Looking ahead, we will seek opportunities to expand the product line based on our accumulated technological knowledge in the IT industry while continue to manage our financial position conservatively. We believe we are well-positioned to continue to expand and enhance our existing network and to create value well into the future.”

Operational Highlights

  Taoping Alliance has penetrated into the county-level market nationwide. As of August 19, 2020, Taoping Alliance has 211 domestic members operating in 211 cities across 26 provinces out of 34 provincial-level administrative units in China as well as three overseas members (Toronto, Asia, and Singapore).
     
  In August 2020, the Company released two new smart screen products—the 43-inch screen and the 55-inch screen to provide better scenario-based marketing service to advertisers.
     
  In July 2020, the Company has upgraded its Taoping Smart Cloud Platform and rolled out in operation. The upgraded Taoping Smart Cloud Platform has optimized the performance of ad publishing, data monitoring, publication management, transaction system, and API interface docking: On one hand, it further strengthens users’ operating experience in Internet advertising, online site selection, data monitoring, online transactions; On the other hand, Taoping Smart Cloud Platform provides a shared resource pool that can be flexibly assigned and expanded for all users.
     
  Effective on July 30, 2020, the Company implemented a one (1)-for-six (6) reverse stock split of issued and outstanding ordinary shares, no par value. The reverse stock split was intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company’s ordinary shares to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The reverse stock split did not affect the number of total authorized ordinary shares of the Company.
     
  On August 20, 2020, the Company receive a letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares having been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 15 consecutive business days, from July 30 through August 19, 2020.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2020

Revenue

Revenue was $3.7 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to $7.1 million for the same period of last year, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 47.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfavorable macro environment in China for the first half year of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.5 million for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $ 1.6 million compared to $3.1 million for the first six months of 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 39.3% for the first six months of 2020, decreased from 44.0% for the same period of last year.

The decrease in the overall gross profits primarily resulted from the decrease of product revenue from cloud-based display terminals, which have a comparatively higher gross profit margin and the increase of lower margin revenue from high-end data storage servers. The Company expects that the gross margin for the remaining of 2020 would be consistent with the first half of the year.

Administrative, R&D and Selling Expenses

Administrative expenses increased by $4.0 million, or 125%, to $7.1 million for the first six months of 2020, from $3.1 million for the same period of 2019. Such increase was a result of an increase of $5.8 million in allowance for credit losses, offset by the decrease in amortization of intangible assets and payrolls. The Company considered the Covid-19 impact and expected future credit losses in the determination of credit loss reserves as of June 30, 2020. As a result, the Company made credit loss reserves on uncollected accounts receivable from prior years of $5.8 million in first half of 2020 due to the deterioration of certain customers’ financial conditions. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses increased to 189% for the first six months of 2020, from 44.3% for the same period of 2019.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses decreased by $0.1 million, or 5.4%, to $1.8 million for the first six months of 2020, from $1.9 million for the first six months of 2019. Such decrease was primarily due to decrease in payroll and benefits for R&D staff as a result of the decrease in headcount, and the decrease of depreciation of software purchased. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses increased to 48.2% for the first six months of 2020, from 26.9% for the same period of last year. R&D expenses for the remaining of 2020 are expected to be consistent with the first half of the year.

Selling expenses decreased by $0.2 million, or 52.2%, to $0.1 million for the first six months of 2020, from $0.3 million for the first six months of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount of sales and marketing staff. Selling expenses for the remaining of 2020 is expected to be consistent with the first half of the year.

Net loss attributable to Company

As a result of the cumulative effect of the foregoing factors, for the first six months of 2020, net loss attributable to the Company was $7.7 million, compared to a net loss attributable to the Company of $1.8 million for the same period of last year.

Cash and Financial Position

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million and restricted cash of $0.2 million, compared to $1.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019. Working capital deficit was $10.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to working capital deficit of $7.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.2 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.8 million for the first six months of 2019.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retail. The Company provides integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage advertisements on advertisement display terminals. Connecting cloud-based advertisement terminal owners, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing “Smart IoT Terminal - Taoping Net/ App - Taoping Go (e-Store)” media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission “our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone.” To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Taoping Inc. and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are “forward-looking statements” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc.  
Chang Qiu  
Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn   
   
or  
   
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC  
Tel: +1 (646)-801-2803  
Email: taop@dgipl.com   


TAOPING INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

    June 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
                 
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 286,795     $ 1,519,666  
Restricted cash     198,069       -  
Accounts receivable, net     3,928,244       4,926,081  
Accounts receivable-related parties, net     6,683,510       8,733,263  
Advances to suppliers     2,675,061       1,064,901  
Inventories, net     236,533       302,938  
Loan receivable - related party     347,893       397,041  
Other current assets     257,386       2,087,946  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     14,613,491       19,031,836  
                 
Non-current accounts receivable, net     994,376       1,648,109  
Non-current accounts receivable-related parties, net     1,844,839       3,793,949  
Property, plant and equipment, net     10,929,829       11,835,516  
Intangible assets, net     -       1,496  
Other assets, non-current     3,903,021       4,304,640  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 32,285,556     $ 40,615,546  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Short-term bank loans   $ 4,830,062     $ 6,584,664  
Accounts payable     11,548,461       12,586,696  
Accounts payable-related parties     64,361       65,276  
Advances from customers     367,610       421,700  
Advances from customers-related parties     157,404       140,938  
Amounts due to related parties     127,330       129,139  
Accrued payroll and benefit     297,721       193,912  
Other payables and accrued expenses     5,033,112       4,897,672  
Income tax payable     -       70,653  
Convertible note payable, net of debt discounts     2,247,185       916,511  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     24,673,246       26,007,161  
                 
EQUITY                
Ordinary shares, 2020 and 2019: par $0; authorized capital 100,000,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding, June 30, 2020: 7,332,434 shares; December 31, 2019: 7,000,053 shares*;     127,019,156       126,257,156  
Additional paid-in capital     16,746,986       16,461,333  
Statutory reserve     14,044,269       14,044,269  
Accumulated deficit     (182,194,414 )     (174,517,769 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     22,907,323       23,022,845  
Total (deficit) equity of the Company     (1,476,680 )     5,267,834  
Non-controlling interest     9,088,990       9,340,551  
TOTAL EQUITY     7,612,310       14,608,385  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 32,285,556     $ 40,615,546  

*On July 30, 2020, the Company implemented a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Except for shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

TAOPING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

    Six Months
Ended 		    Six Months
Ended 		 
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
      (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)  
Revenue – Products   $ 2,056,805     $ 1,955,545  
Revenue – Products-related parties     217,813       3,810,126  
Revenue – Software     1,049,377       903,978  
Revenue – Other     371,381       362,818  
Revenue – Other-related parties     41,974       49,750  
TOTAL REVENUE     3,737,350       7,082,217  
                 
Cost – Products     1,970,154       3,552,454  
Cost – Software     296,190       308,701  
Cost – Other     4,001       105,391  
TOTAL COST     2,270,345       3,966,546  
                 
GROSS PROFIT     1,467,005       3,115,671  
                 
Administrative expenses     7,064,286       3,138,340  
Research and development expenses     1,802,747       1,907,116  
Selling expenses     143,816       301,028  
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (7,543,844 )     (2,230,813 )
                 
Subsidy income     223,391       339,604  
Other loss, net     (302,336 )     (55,430 )
Interest income     3,470       67,871  
Interest expense and debt discounts expense     (391,231 )     (214,002 )
Loss before income taxes     (8,010,550 )     (2,092,770 )
                 
Income tax benefit     69,858       270,747  
                 
NET LOSS     (7,940,692 )     (1,822,023 )
Less: Net loss attributable to the non- controlling interest     264,047       6,749  
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY   $ (7,676,645 )   $ (1,815,274 )
                 
Loss per share - Basic and Diluted*                
Basic   $ (1.12 )   $ (0.24 )
Diluted   $ (1.12 )   $ (0.24 )
                 
NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY*                
Basic   $ (1.08 )   $ (0.24 )
Diluted   $ (1.08 )   $ (0.24 )

*On July 30, 2020, the Company implemented a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. The computation of basic and diluted EPS was retroactively adjusted for all periods presented.

TAOPING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

    Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net loss   $ (7,940,692 )   $ (1,822,023 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable and other current assets     5,875,044       1,667,306  
(Reversal of) Provision for obsolete inventories     (15,255 )     284  
Depreciation     1,603,722       1,428,424  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,479       53,076  
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment     601       (136 )
Loss on disposal of inventories     49,827       63,849  
Stock-based payments for consulting services     204,443       33,884  
Amortization of convertible note discount     163,833       -  
Stock-based compensation     92,308       289,912  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (1,225,284 )     (116,565 )
Accounts receivable from related party and its affiliates     803,982       (2,473,234 )
Inventories     27,762       150,513  
Other non-current assets     342,269       -  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses     1,601,902       (315,436 )
Advances to suppliers     (1,685,458 )     (917,088 )
Other payables and accrued expenses     305,903       292,672  
Advances from customers     (48,317 )     32,278  
Advances from customers from related party and its affiliates     18,491       61,122  
Amounts due to related parties     -       (1,018,982 )
Accounts payable     (1,283,642 )     2,057,767  
Income tax payable     (69,858 )     (233,584 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,176,940 )     (765,961 )
                 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     -       136  
Purchases of property and equipment     (150,470 )     (647,317 )
Loan receivable-related party     43,708       -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (106,762 )     (647,181 )
                 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Borrowings under short-term loans     4,029,193       2,505,027  
Repayment of short-term loans     (5,696,201 )     (1,357,135 )
Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance cost and debt discount     1,344,000       -  
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost     576,000       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     252,992       1,147,892  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (4,092 )     (3,988 )
                 
NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH     (1,034,802 )     (269,238 )
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING     1,519,666       1,653,260  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING   $ 484,864     $ 1,384,022  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Cash paid during the year                
                 
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
Interest   $ 346,042     $ 214,002  


    Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2020 		    Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2019 		 
Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 286,795     $ 1,279,189  
Restricted cash     198,069       104,833  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $ 484,864     $ 1,384,022  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...