Pioneering Companies Committed to Making a Difference in Smoking Cessation Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire— Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Desperate Need Fuels New Products, Programs in Smoking Cessation Space,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/eGyr0

Despite the threat of death and disease, the latest numbers from the National Health Information Survey show that 34.2 million U.S. adults still smoke. Approximately 70% of current adult smokers in the country want to quit; in fact, 55% have attempted to quit in the past year. But the success rate for kicking the habit is only 7% because nicotine is a highly addictive chemical, and cigarettes are designed to deliver that molecule quickly.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL), a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, is committed to making a difference in the smoking cessation sector. The company, which has reported $54.8 million in revenue and $6.9 million in gross profits thus far this year, recently acquired an international patent portfolio concerning full customization of certain isomeric properties of synthetic nicotine. This Tobacco-Free Nicotine (TFN) does not contain any trace of tobacco; rather it is created from a natural starter that undergoes several chemical reactions until it produces the desired product.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Kaival Brands is focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Kaival’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KaivalBrands.com.

