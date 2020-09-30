TILT Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, today
announced that it will be participating in the following conferences:
-
Wednesday, September 30th, 2020: Canaccord Genuity’s 2020 Cannabis Symposium
Management will present at 4pm EDT as well as participate in virtual one-on-one meetings
-
Thursday, October 15th, 2020: Benzinga Cannabis Capital
Conference
Management will participate in panel discussions as well as virtual one-on-one meetings
For updates and more information, please visit https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar.
About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing hardware, software, logistics, cultivation and production, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.
|Investor Relations Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|Gary F. Santo, Jr., IRC
|Lisa Weser
|SVP, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations
|Trailblaze on behalf of TILT
|gsanto@tiltholdings.com
|lisa@trailblaze.co
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
