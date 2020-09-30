TILT Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, today announced that it will be participating in the following conferences:



Wednesday, September 30 th , 2020 : Canaccord Genuity’s 2020 Cannabis Symposium

Management will present at 4pm EDT as well as participate in virtual one-on-one meetings





Management will present at 4pm EDT as well as participate in virtual one-on-one meetings Thursday, October 15th, 2020: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Management will participate in panel discussions as well as virtual one-on-one meetings

