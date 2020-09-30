ProPhase Labs Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

MZ Group will work closely with ProPhase management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how ProPhase, a company with deep experience with Over-The-Counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products, develops, contract manufactures, distributes and markets OTC products and dietary supplements. ProPhase recently reported fiscal three-month revenues of $3.6 million, up 124% year over year, as a result of increased customer demand for its OTC healthcare products.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication by an IR magazine survey.

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, will advise ProPhase in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ North America, commented: “ProPhase offers disruptive alternatives to improve treatment results with its performance homeopathic and allopathic compounds. The Company is well positioned to deliver long-term value by providing exceptional new products that address the healthcare and quality of life concerns of the broadest market segments, particularly in the age of COVID-19. We find the valuation disconnect at ProPhase to be an exciting opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Chris Tyson added: “ProPhase has seen incredible success in delivering its cutting-edge product line of TK Supplements, which promote better health, energy and sexual vitality. This product line, when combined with the services offered by the Company’s full-service contract manufacturer and private label developer subsidiary Pharmaloz Manufacturing, Inc., provides an incredible healthcare products platform company with several exciting avenues for growth. This is in addition to the Company’s active pursuit of acquisition opportunities to further expand the breadth of its product offering within the industry, which we hope to provide an update on in the near-term.”