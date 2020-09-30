Cassava Sciences’ Phase 2b Clinical Results in Alzheimer’s Selected as Late-Breaking News at CTAD 2020

 

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that clinical results of its Phase 2b study of sumifilam have been selected as a late-breaking oral presentation by the 13th international conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD). CTAD is a prestigious annual conference focused on Alzheimer’s research and development and takes place this year as a virtual event on November 4-7th, 2020. Members of CTAD’s scientific committee select research abstracts for late-breaking, oral presentation based on medical and scientific significance, quality of data and methodology.

Details of Late-breaking Presentation:

Title: Sumifilam (PTI-125) Significantly Improves Eleven CSF Biomarkers in A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, One-Month Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients.”

Presentation Type: Late-Breaking, Oral Presentation (LB21)
Presenter: Lindsay H. Burns, PhD, SVP Neuroscience, Cassava Sciences
Date/Time: November 7, 2020, 11:10 am EST
Venue: Virtual conference

Cassava Sciences’ late-breaking CTAD presentation will be made available on the day of the presentation on its corporate website (www.CassavaSciences.com) in the ‘Investors’ page.

Cassava Sciences recently announced final results of a Phase 2b study with sumifilam, its lead drug candidate, in Alzheimer’s disease. In a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Alzheimer’s patients treated with 50 mg or 100 mg of sumifilam twice-daily for 28 days showed statistically significant (p<0.05) improvements in biomarkers of disease pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation, versus Alzheimer’s patients who took placebo. In addition, Alzheimer’s patients treated with sumifilam showed improvements in validated tests of episodic memory and spatial working memory, versus patients on placebo (Effect Size 17-46%). Cognitive improvements correlated most strongly (R2=0.5) with decreases in levels of P-tau181.

