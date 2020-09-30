Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced its upcoming contributions to the HIV Glasgow 2020 conference, taking place virtually from October 5-8. Gilead will present 13 studies from the company’s HIV research and development programs in addition to supporting several other independent studies at the conference, which, along with its community-focused programs, reflect Gilead’s ongoing focus and commitment to advancing scientific discovery and supporting the development and delivery of practical solutions that can help improve care for all people affected by HIV.
“As the needs of the HIV community evolve, we must also evolve our efforts to end the HIV epidemic through our scientific innovation and community support,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President and Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “We constantly seek to understand the evolving unmet needs among persons living with HIV, and we are pleased to present new switch data for Biktarvy, as well as real-world findings and patient-reported outcomes from a treatment perspective, and new data on our first-in-class investigational long-acting injectable lenacapavir, which may represent a novel approach to HIV treatment.”
Key Gilead data to be presented:
Gilead will present new studies evaluating the safety, efficacy and resistance profile of the once-daily single tablet regimen, Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) in people living with HIV, including older adults and those with a history of resistance, who have switched from other regimens. Twelve-month data and a preliminary, descriptive analysis of patient-reported outcomes will also be presented from the global BICSTaR study, a real-world, observational study evaluating the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of Biktarvy in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced people living with HIV.
The results of this large-scale study are expected to underline the importance of real-world evidence and patient-reported outcomes in understanding the impact on mental health component scores, health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and treatment satisfaction of people living with HIV, which could inform treatment strategies for these groups.
Additional treatment research presented at the meeting includes findings from a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating Gilead’s investigational, novel inhibitor of HIV-1 capsid function, lenacapavir, which is being developed as a component of a long-acting regimen in combination with other antiretroviral agents. Data on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on HIV clinics and services in Greece will also be presented.
