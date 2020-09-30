Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced its upcoming contributions to the HIV Glasgow 2020 conference, taking place virtually from October 5-8. Gilead will present 13 studies from the company’s HIV research and development programs in addition to supporting several other independent studies at the conference, which, along with its community-focused programs, reflect Gilead’s ongoing focus and commitment to advancing scientific discovery and supporting the development and delivery of practical solutions that can help improve care for all people affected by HIV.

“As the needs of the HIV community evolve, we must also evolve our efforts to end the HIV epidemic through our scientific innovation and community support,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President and Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “We constantly seek to understand the evolving unmet needs among persons living with HIV, and we are pleased to present new switch data for Biktarvy, as well as real-world findings and patient-reported outcomes from a treatment perspective, and new data on our first-in-class investigational long-acting injectable lenacapavir, which may represent a novel approach to HIV treatment.”