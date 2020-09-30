 

Pharmagest Interactive An e-Health pilot project is launched in France’s Grand Est region

Nancy and Villers-lès-Nancy,

29 September 2020 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)
Press release

An e-Health pilot project is launched
in France’s Grand Est region

Pulsy, the Nancy Regional and University Hospital Centre (CHRU) and Pharmagest Group: 3 main actors in the service of the healthcare ecosystem

***

Spearheaded by the GIP PULSY (a regional public interest group promoting the development of e-Health), the “e-Parcours” programme, a suite of digital services facilitating the patient care pathway, is continuing to implement its goal of improving communications between the office-based private practice and hospital segments.

The technological solutions developed through this programme will facilitate the flow of information among the different business line applications of healthcare professionals across the private practice sector, healthcare establishments and regional coordination structures.

Creation of an interoperable communications hub in the Grand Est region facilitating the flow of information between the office-based private practice and hospital segments.
Operating an interoperable and interconnected communications platform facilitating the circulation of standardised documents and increasing the efficacy of tools for coordinating information and the healthcare and Socio-Medial IT systems of the Nancy region, this is the mission of the joint initiative of Pulsy, the Nancy CHRU and Pharmagest.

As part of an Information Technology Master Plan, this programme will accelerate the transmission of health data between regional healthcare stakeholders and, in this way, improve patient care by delivering medical information to the right place at the right time.” explained Jean-Christophe Calvo, Head of the Digital Transformation and Biomedical Engineering Department of the GHT Sud Lorraine hospital group.

With its sizable installed base of software solutions, Pharmagest Group (through its subsidiaries PHARMAGEST, MALTA INFORMATIQUE, DICSIT INFORMATIQUE, ICT and AXIGATE comprising the Pharmacy and Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Divisions) will contribute significantly to the ecosystem supported by Pulsy, who, with the Nancy CHRU, intends to capitalise on this deployment.
Achieving a significant mass of health documents
This cooperation will make it possible to share within a very short timeframe a sizable volume of health documents and information. For example, members of the patient’s care team working in private practice will be informed of their hospital admissions and discharges as well as the medications given by hospital practitioners.

