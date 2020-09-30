Apache Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Driving Performance with Expanded ESG Compensation Incentives

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company’s performance in governance, environmental stewardship, health and safety, workforce development and community engagement. The report is available at www.apachecorp.com/Sustainability.



“The global pandemic has reminded us of life’s essentials – the necessities for sustaining life and helping people thrive in better times. At the core of those essentials is energy. We need reliable, cleaner and affordable energy supplies to advance society and human progress. We are committed to responsibly providing energy the world needs while being a leader on environment, social and governance issues,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president.