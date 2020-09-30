 

Nouveau Monde Retains Hybrid Financial and CM-Equity AG to Provide Marketing, Investor Relations and Investment-Banking Services

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Nouveau Monde”) (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") and CM-Equity AG (“CM”) to provide marketing, market awareness and corporate broker services, pursuant to agreements entered into between the Corporation and Hybrid dated as of September 8, 2020 (the "Hybrid Agreement") and CM dated as of September 15, 2020 (the “CM Agreement”).

Hybrid Financial is a sale and distribution company working on behalf of clients in the financial services industry. Hybrid’s unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and launch products on behalf of small, medium, and large clients. Offices in Toronto and Montréal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both United States and Canadian markets.

CM-Equity AG is a European-regulated investment boutique and financial service provider based in Munich, Germany. CM is active in cross-border activities all over Europe and licenced for corporate brokerage services from market making to fund-raising and M&A activities. CM offers its corporate clients access to its regulatory compliant digital asset platform which offers attractive and modern forms of public financings. Further on, CM acts as a platform for institutional as well as retail investors to get direct access to its corporate clients through meetings, conferences, webinars and social media channels.

Terms

Pursuant to the Hybrid Agreement, Hybrid has been retained by the Company for an initial period of six months. Upon expiration of the initial term, the Agreement shall be automatically renewed on a three-month basis (subject to termination by the Company by written notice). Hybrid will be responsible for assisting Nouveau Monde in all aspects of marketing campaigns for the Company in Canada. Hybrid will be paid a fee in the amount of $15,000 per month. Steve Marshall will be the responsible person.

24.09.20
Sales Across Three Continents, an Important Step in the Commercialization of Advanced Carbon-Neutral Materials
21.09.20
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces September 2020 Quarterly Distribution
21.09.20
Nouveau Monde’s Research & Development Consortium Advances its Carbon-Neutral Battery Anode Program
01.09.20
Nouveau Monde Reorganizes Its Board of Directors