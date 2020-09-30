Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio

In consideration for the COPIKTRA assets, Verastem received from Secura Bio $70 million in cash. Additionally, Verastem is eligible to receive up to a total deal value of $311 million if certain regulatory and sales-based milestones are successfully met by Secura Bio and COPIKTRA’s other rest-of-world partners. Verastem will also receive low double-digit royalties on net sales over $100 million in the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom. Secura Bio has assumed all operational and financial responsibility for COPIKTRA program activities, including commercialization efforts in the United States and Europe, ongoing clinical trials, development and commercialization partnerships with Yakult, CSPC and Sanofi and existing royalty obligations.

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that it has completed the sale of Verastem's COPIKTRA (duvelisib), a marketed oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first FDA-approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, to Secura Bio, Inc.

Verastem’s sale of COPIKTRA to Secura Bio follows Verastem’s previously announced new strategic direction focused on development of its RAF/MEK inhibitor (VS-6766) and FAK inhibitor (defactinib) program in KRAS mutant (KRASmt) solid tumors. Verastem’s first potential indications for the VS-6766 and defactinib combination will be in low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) and KRASmt non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“This transaction delivers clear benefits for both Verastem Oncology and Secura Bio. At Verastem, we will now focus all of our efforts and resources on development of the VS-6766 and defactinib combination in LGSOC and KRASmt NSCLC,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “The ongoing Phase 1/2 FRAME study continues to provide encouraging data and we plan to commence registration-directed clinical trials in LGSOC and KRASmt NSCLC by the end of 2020.”

MTS Health Partners, L.P and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as advisors to Verastem Oncology on this transaction.

About VS-6766

VS-6766 (formerly known as CH5126766, CKI27 and RO5126766) is a unique inhibitor of the RAF/MEK signaling pathway. In contrast to other MEK inhibitors in development, VS-6766 blocks both MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. This unique mechanism allows VS-6766 to block MEK signaling without the compensatory activation of MEK that appears to limit the efficacy of other inhibitors.