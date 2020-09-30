 

Ozop Energy Solutions PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 14:51  |  51   |   |   

WARWICK, NY., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Power Conversion Technologies Inc.(PCTI) has executed a Technology Development Agreement and a Reseller Agreement with Precision Power Products (India) Private Limited (PPP).

  1. PPP has entered into a Technology Development Agreement (the TDA) with PCTI. This agreement is structured under three categories: FULL DESIGN, PARTIAL DESIGN and JOINT DESIGN, known as Model B. The purpose of the TDA is to permit PPP to purchase PCTI products and/or components for resale in India under the name PPP.
     
  2. PPP has entered into a Reseller Agreement, whereas PPP will be an active representative in the India market for PCTI, known as contact Model A

Mr. Brian Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Ozop stated, “We are excited about this strategic partnership with PPP and look forward to working with their team to expand our reach into new and specific growing markets for PCTI products in India. We believe the combined strengths and synergies of both companies create a perfect opportunity to meet these markets head on. This partnership is a meaningful step in reaching our goals over the next several quarters and beyond.”

Catherine Chis, President of PCTI noted “We are extremely impressed with PPP and the leadership of Vikas Bhamburdekar, whom I’ve known for many years. The technical staff is exceptional and the breadth of PPP’s group of companies fit us well. Every time we talk, we discover new areas of opportunity for both companies. I’m certain it will be a beneficial collaborative partnership for both parties.”

Vikas Bhamburdekar, Managing Director of PPP expressed, that “We value this strategic partnership with PCTI to bring it’s differentiating technology and products to upcoming and fast-growing markets like India. The timing of this association could not have been better. This will serve various market segments like traditional and emerging, public and private, where we see tremendous opportunity.”

Precision Power Products (I) Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company established in 1991. Since then, it has held a successful track record of developing number of equipment, systems, sub-systems and software for Military, Industrial and Commercial applications. Primary products include (but are not limited to) Software development (GUI and Firmware), Control Systems, Embedded Systems, Sensors, Rectifiers and Power Electronics development. With such a wide product portfolio, PPP has participated in prestigious defense projects for the Indian Navy, Naval Aviation, Army, Air Force and Shipbuilding Yards. PPP has a large market base in E-Mobility (electric vehicles), high power applications and solar energy and anticipates working with PCTI will open new doors. PPP group companies include state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, high voltage an d low voltage switchboards, automation, printed circuit board assembly, an embedded electronic design unit and an electromagnetic interference and compatibility analysis group.

Seite 1 von 2
Ozop Surgical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Signs Letter of Intent with PPP (India)
22.09.20
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Wins Contract to Upgrade 1MW Navy Power Supply