 

Recce Pharmaceuticals and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute to Evaluate RECCE 435 Against Helicobacter pylori Stomach Bacteria

Highlights:

  • Murdoch Children’s Research Institute to evaluate the in-vivo antimicrobial activity of RECCE 435 oral formulation against Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) in preclinical studies program
  • Studies led by H. pylori infectious disease expert Professor Philip Sutton
  • Multiple world-first data opportunities over 12 months study program – anticipated human clinical trial beyond 

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE), the Company developing New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) to conduct preclinical studies assessing the potential of RECCE 435 (R435) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections.

“Antibiotic-resistant forms of H. pylori are on the rise,” stated Recce Pharmaceuticals Non-Executive Chairman, Dr. John Prendergast. “This is worrisome because more than four billion worldwide are infected with H. pylori,1 which is the leading cause of peptic ulcers and stomach cancer. We are excited to collaborate with Professor Sutton and MCRI in investigating the potential of our oral antibiotic RECCE 435 as what could be the first non-combination treatment for H. pylori infection, including those caused by drug resistant forms of the pathogen.”

The research program will be carried out by the Mucosal Immunology Group at the MCRI, Royal Children’s Hospital. The MCRI is the largest child health research institute in Australia and one of the top three worldwide for research quality and impact.2

Researchers will evaluate the antimicrobial activity of RECCE 435 against H. pylori across a range of internationally recognized in-vitro and in-vivo study models. The studies will be led by Professor Philip Sutton, Head of MCRI Mucosal Immunology Group in Victoria, Australia. Professor Sutton recently joined Recce’s clinical advisory committee as Head of the H. pylori program with a world leading background in the biology of H. pylori and the subsequent infections linked to stomach ulcers and gastric cancer.

There is a global unmet medical need for the treatment of H. pylori with no first-line therapy curative in all patients.3 Today, the most commonly used treatment is triple therapy, which includes the use of a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) in combination with multiple antibiotics (amoxicillin, metronidazole and/or clarithromycin).4 The existing treatment duration is 7 to 14 days; however, the eradication rate of standard triple therapy has fallen below 80% due to the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistant strains worldwide.2

