 

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Liad Barzilai (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Aktien
type: Acquisition - allotment of shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme for the
Q3 dividend
date: 30.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro


price volume
2.2915 8315

total volume: 8315
total price: 19053.8225
average price: 2.2915


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Disclaimer

