 

PROS Awarded Houston Business Journal 2020 Innovation Award

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that it has been named a winner of the Houston Business Journal’s second-annual Innovation Award for PROS Price Optimization and Management solutions. This latest award adds to the company’s momentum in delivering solutions that help businesses respond to customers’ needs by offering an advanced omnichannel, customer buying experience, designed to help maximize revenue and win more business.

Today’s B2B buyer expects a B2C experience. 74 percent of B2B buyers now want to buy online, and 68 percent of customers want to choose their own web research over speaking with a sales rep. As a result, B2B organizations are aggressively investing in digitalizing their sales processes in order to provide customer experiences that are inspired by innovative B2C experiences.

PROS Price Optimization and Management solutions are delivered as part of the PROS Platform, enabling businesses to more rapidly embrace the full power of digital selling. The platform delivers real-time optimized prices across all go-to-market channels, sales acceleration tools for configuration and quoting, and technology to unlock the power of eCommerce. Using the platform, PROS customers are able to deliver a far superior, differentiated buyer experience powered by machine learning and AI. The PROS Platform continually learns and incorporates new market information to deliver a competitive, market-relevant price for the unique conditions of every buying engagement, as well as intelligent configuration and quoting for sales teams and eCommerce channels.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Houston Business Journal for this prestigious award,” said PROS President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner. “Our customers rely on PROS solutions as they rapidly shift to digital selling. I’m extremely proud of the commitment our teams showcase each day in driving innovation and value for our customers, helping them outperform in their markets by enabling smarter selling in today’s digital economy.”

The HBJ Innovation Awards is an annual industry program honoring companies that complete innovations across all fields of work. To be considered for the award, Houston-area companies must showcase innovation across all facets of business, not just technology. PROS and other winners were honored at a virtual event on September 18, 2020.

Visit the PROS Awards page and Customer page to see how PROS is driving innovation to help businesses win in today’s digital selling environment.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

