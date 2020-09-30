Agility Key to Post-Pandemic Recovery, ISG Experts Say

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading business thinkers will explore the potential of the agile enterprise and digital operating models to drive success in a post-pandemic world when they gather for the virtual ISG Agile Enterprise Summit , hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), October 6.

“COVID-19 has bulldozed existing business processes and required enterprises to form small, nimble teams to make important decisions quickly and effectively,” said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the ISG Agile Enterprise Summit. “After pivoting to 100 percent digital operations for an extended period of time, organizations increasingly see agile thinking and practices as a way to reimagine their operations, improve their resiliency and reinvigorate their business in a post-pandemic world.”

Ahmed Sidky, head of business agility at video game producer Riot Games; Robin Yeman, senior fellow at Lockheed Martin, and Valden Paes, managing director and head of business transformation at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), will deliver keynote addresses.

In “The Mindset & Culture of Business Agility,” Sidky will explore how business agility is essential for enabling a customer-centric approach, increasing workforce engagement and growing shareholder value. Yeman, in “How to Set Up Your Agile Performance Measurement Baseline,” will address integrated performance measurement that allows all team members to understand and utilize Agile practices. And Paes will present “DTCC’s Agile Transformation – What I Wish Someone Had Told Me Three Years Ago,” on lessons the financial services company has learned as it has worked to embed a culture of continuous improvement.

A panel discussion, “Control & Autonomy – A Blend to Fuel Innovation,” will feature Mike Anderson, senior vice president and CIO, North America, Schneider Electric; Colleen Kirtland, assistant vice president, emerging technology, Pacific Life, and Michael McGreevy, enterprise Agile coach at Grow Financial FCU, who will discuss the necessary balance between autonomy and systems that monitor performance and progress toward goals.