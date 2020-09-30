Smokers Turn to CBD as a Tobacco Alternative

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of the cannabis industry has made new products accessible in the marketplace, causing sales and demand to grow. Notably, CBD is having a major impact on global markets because it offers a number of therapeutic benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. There has also been a substantial growth in demand for cannabidiol (CBD) products around the globe in recent years, mainly in developed countries such as the U.S., France, Canada and the Netherlands. Part of the spike in interest can be attributed to the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized production of industrial hemp, transforming it into a mainstream agricultural product. Shortly after, numerous categories of CBD products started to appear. Perhaps not surprisingly, hemp and CBD products are potentially stealing market share from other markets, such as tobacco for example. According to data provided by the Brightfield Group and published by Hemp Industry Daily, a survey of more than 5,000 CBD users in the U.S. reveals that 24% have used it to help quit smoking and quitters are often replacing cigarettes with either smokable hemp or vaping. Additionally, 41% of quitters have entirely replaced their tobacco with hemp CBD. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTC: KAVL), Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTC: TOBAF), 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the leading global risks for mortality in the world are high blood pressure (responsible for 13% of deaths globally), tobacco use (9%), high blood glucose (6%), physical inactivity (6%), and overweight and obesity (5%). Nevertheless, the tobacco industry is a major market, and in some aspects, it is evolving to adapt to a new demographic. Next generation products, such as new forms of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, are coming in the market. These products are exhibiting technological innovation and change, which the tobacco industry has not experienced in many decades. Nevertheless, the attempts of governments to reduce tobacco consumption have seen mixed results. According to the WHO's report from last year, for the first time, the organization projects that the number of males using tobacco is on the decline, indicating a powerful shift in the global tobacco epidemic. Despite the optimistic numbers, progress in meeting the global target set by governments to cut tobacco use by 30% by 2025 remains off track.