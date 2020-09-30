CyberOptics Receives 20th Award for MRS-Enabled Technology and 5th for SQ3000

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, announced today that it received a 2020 GLOBAL Technology Award in the Test & Inspection – SPI category for its SQ3000 Multi-Function for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was announced during a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The GLOBAL Technology Award is the fifth award that the company has received for the system and the twentieth award for Multi-Function Suppression (MRS) sensor technology solutions.

CyberOptics SQ3000 Multi-Function Inspection and Metrology System for AOI, SPI and CMM. (Photo: Business Wire).

CyberOptics’ SQ3000 multi-function system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, providing a superior process control solution for effective yield management.

In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) – in seconds, not hours.

The world’s first in-line CMM includes an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points. In addition, the latest 3D AOI software enables ultra-fast programming capabilities, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.

“We’re honored to receive the 2020 GLOBAL Technology Award for the SQ3000 Multi-Function System,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics, “Customers are valuing the system’s flexibility and versatility with the best combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. They are recognizing significant results in terms of improved process control and yields, particularly for the most challenging applications where our technology really shines.”

Powered by proprietary MRS sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications with stringent requirements. The Ultra-High Resolution MRS sensor option delivers superior performance ideally suited for socket metrology, micro and mini-LED, microelectronics and other applications where an even greater degree of accuracy and inspection reliability is critical.