 

Voya Financial’s Brannigan Thompson Joins Ethisphere’s Equity and Social Justice Initiative to Provide Companies With a Framework to Drive Change

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Brannigan Thompson, senior vice president, Corporate and Organizational Development, joined the advisory council for Ethisphere’s Equity and Social Justice Initiative.

The advisory council comprises business leaders who are committed to broader approaches for addressing social justice. Through the initiative, Ethisphere will broadly share resources, case studies, conversations and shared experiences from global companies and leaders committed to driving progress. It also will provide free tools and resources available for all companies and others interested in fostering change.

“As leaders, we all have a shared responsibility to drive equity for the betterment of our organizations and society at large,” said Thompson. “At Voya, we are committed to advancing a culture of diversity and inclusion — and continually looking for ways to make a positive and purposeful impact in the communities in which we live and work. As part of the Ethisphere Initiative for Equity and Social Justice advisory council, we look forward to sharing our learnings as well as benefitting from the best practices of leading organizations that are collaborating on this important effort to drive change at scale.”

The Ethisphere Initiative for Equity and Social Justice is focused on developing a framework for companies to benchmark their initiatives, share metrics with stakeholders, and close the opportunity gap. Through identifying, codifying and sharing leading practices that corporations can take to advance equity for people of color, they endeavor to leverage Ethisphere capabilities and competencies to convene an ongoing series of multi-disciplinary conversations available to the public at large. The initiative aligns with Voya’s ongoing commitment to drive racial equity and combat racism, injustice and discrimination, while ensuring that everyone — regardless of background — is provided with equal opportunity for a better financial future.

“The commitment to diversity and inclusion is ingrained in Voya’s culture. It is what drives us to remain a part of conversations that advance equity and social justice, both inside and outside of the workplace,” said Kevin Silva, Voya’s chief human resources officer. “Voya leaders embody our cultural values, which are aligned with Ethisphere’s initiative.”

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: ethisphere.com.

