University of Toledo Medical Center, University of Toledo Physicians Sign Network Agreements with Humana

The contracts are in effect for certain Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plans and Humana commercial HMO and PPO health plans in Ohio and Michigan. Plan members have in-network access:

, a community-focused teaching hospital in northwest Ohio. The 247-bed hospital is a major patient-care referral and teaching facility. With more than 280 UTP physicians in an array of specialties and subspecialties. UTP is a multi-specialty faculty practice group affiliated with UTMC.

"This agreement is a reflection of our commitment of more than 50 years to offer quality health care near where people live and work,” said UTMC CEO Rick Swaine. “UTMC is pleased to be an in-network option for Humana members. We look forward to them placing their trust in us as we care for them and help them with their health care needs.”

“We are aligned with Humana in our dedication to compassionate, patient-centered health care, and pleased to join together to help its members be as healthy as they can,” said UTP Chief Physician Executive Kris Brickman, M.D. “Broadening access to care is important to all of us at UTP, particularly during these difficult times.”

“Expanding options for care has never been more imperative than it is today, given the challenges we face as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” said Humana Regional President Kathie Mancini. “Humana looks forward to collaborating with UTMC and University of Toledo Physicians in support of the health and well-being of people in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan.”

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Since 1964, The University of Toledo Medical Center has been serving the health needs of the Toledo community. Established as a teaching hospital to train the future physicians and medical professionals of the greater Toledo region, UTMC remains dedicated to providing advanced care and healing in a patient-centered environment. With access to the latest clinical trials and medical research we are committed to teaching the next generation of health-care professionals. For more information visit utmc.utoledo.edu.