Industry Leaders Colleen Taylor and Allie Kline Join Bill.com Board of Directors

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today payments executive Colleen Taylor and brand leader Allie Kline have joined the company’s board of directors.

Colleen Taylor (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are fortunate to have Colleen and Allie join the Bill.com board of directors,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder. “Each brings a wealth of experience across the financial services, marketing and communications industries as well as a strong track record for driving accelerated growth in a wide variety of businesses.”

Colleen Taylor has considerable payments experience with over 30 years helping different types of customers transact around the world. Prior to her newly created role of President, Merchant Services – U.S. for American Express, she served as the Executive Vice President of Merchant Services for Wells Fargo’s merchant services business. Colleen is active in the community, chairing the Samaritan Village Daytop Foundation board, and serving on the boards of Year-Up New York and Teach for America NY.

“René Lacerte took his experience as an entrepreneur and – along with his team – translated that into a simple, digital payment solution that lets small business owners focus on growing their business and serving their customers,” said Taylor. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the company’s strong leadership and contributing to its innovative thinking.”

Allie Kline’s background includes serving as the chief marketing officer for Oath, now Verizon Media, which consists of 20+ distinctive digital brands reaching one billion consumers, and chief marketing officer for AOL, with responsibilities for global consumer and B2B marketing, external and internal communications, brand strategy and creative, and corporate citizenship and cause marketing. She is currently a founding principal of LEO DIX, a boutique services firm that helps CEOs, Boards and C-Suite executives drive growth during times of disruption, transition, transformation and turnarounds.

“I’m honored to join the Bill.com board and I look forward to working with the board and leadership team,” said Kline. “Bill.com is well-positioned in the early days of a high-growth category and has also cultivated a very special culture that I believe will be a powerful advantage as it expands its market leadership.”

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.

