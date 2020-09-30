Cloudleaf Accelerates Growth with GTM Team Expansion to Meet Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Demand

Cloudleaf, Inc., the leader in next generation digital supply chain solutions, today announced the expansion of its Go-To-Market (GTM) team with the addition of seasoned digital transformation, strategy and supply chain veterans. Strategic additions to the team include Rick Kelley, Vice President of Sales; Christopher Kobus, Vice President of Solutions Consulting; Bryn Lowry, Vice President of Customer Success and Penny Delgadillo Valencia, Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Partnerships.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of supply chains, and brands are laser focused on mitigating risk and delivering critical supplies, medicines and vaccines that require real-time monitoring. For this reason, a digital visibility platform has never been more important, and Cloudleaf’s GTM team is committed to helping brands meet those demands and more through Cloudleaf’s technology. The expanded GTM team brings rich industry experience with a myriad of backgrounds and skillsets.