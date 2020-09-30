 

97% of PeopleSoft Licensees Believe Current Releases Meet Their Needs

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today revealed significant findings from its recent survey of Oracle PeopleSoft licensees, which was conducted to better understand licensees’ software product and release roadmap strategies, current challenges and application support and operating plans. The survey highlights that an overwhelming 97% of respondents believe their current PeopleSoft releases meet all or most of their business needs. Further, many licensees are taking steps to maximize the value and extend the lifespan of their robust and mature current releases, including moving their PeopleSoft software to a cloud hosting platform, utilizing Application Management Services and switching their annual support to third-party support providers like Rimini Street.

97% of PeopleSoft Licensees Believe Current Releases Meet Their Needs (Graphic: Business Wire)

Oracle licensees who responded to the Rimini Street survey include a mix of CIOs and VPs of IT, IT directors and managers, application managers, application leads and Oracle administrators across a variety of industries including Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Telecommunications, Building and Construction, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Insurance, and Oil and Gas.

To access a copy of Rimini Street’s report, “Survey Report: Licensees’ Insights into the Future of Their PeopleSoft Roadmaps,” click here.

Licensees Maximizing the Value and Extending the Lifespan of Current Releases

Instead of investing significant time, resources and capital to perform what they view as expensive, low ROI release upgrades or full migrations to Oracle Cloud ERP, many PeopleSoft licensees are taking steps to maximize the value and extend the lifespan of their current, robust and mature releases.

For example, despite PeopleSoft 9.2 being generally available since March 20131, 64% of respondents are still running at least part of their business on PeopleSoft 9.1 or earlier releases, which are no longer fully supported by Oracle. Currently, less than 50% of respondents have indicated any definitive plans to upgrade their PeopleSoft applications.

