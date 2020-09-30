 

Wildfires Threaten the West Nearly 2 Million Homes at Elevated Risk of Wildfire Damage According to CoreLogic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its 2020 Wildfire Risk Report as smoky skies and poor air quality continue to burden cities up and down the West Coast. The report finds 1,975,116 homes1 in the United States with an associated reconstruction cost of more than $638 billion at elevated risk of wildfire damage. These homes are comprised of approximately 6.5% of the total number of single-family residences in these states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005217/en/

Top 10 Metro Areas by Single-Family Residences at Risk (Graphic: Business Wire)

Top 10 Metro Areas by Single-Family Residences at Risk (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Los Angeles metro area tops the list of metropolitan areas with the greatest single-family residences at wildfire risk, followed shortly thereafter by the Riverside and San Diego metro areas. California is home to 76% of these residences on the top 10 list—but the reconstruction cost value of these homes comprise nearly 84% of the list.

“2017 and 2018 were incredibly destructive, record setting years for wildfire, followed by a comparatively quieter 2019. When we talk about wildfire trends, it’s important to treat any decrease in fire activity as only temporary,” says Dr. Tom Jeffery, principal hazard scientist at CoreLogic. “Like most natural hazards, there is no reason to believe that the amount of wildfire acreage, or the number of homes in the path of future wildfires will be any less – and certainly the ongoing 2020 season is proof of that, well on its way to being among the most devastating in recent memory.”

The devastation in Oregon, Washington and California has caused the loss of both dozens of lives and thousands of structures, and recovery from these wildfires is a process that can take years. Both Santa Rosa, home to the Tubbs Fire in 2017, and Paradise, where the Camp Fire took place in 2018, are still in the process of rebuilding. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional complications to an already deadly peril, and with the potential for disruptions to the supply chain for raw materials, manufacturing and transportation, this effort could be further challenged.

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
CoreLogic Impact Award Presented to Brian Montgomery for Commendable Service to the Housing Industry and the Country
25.09.20
Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group Send Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders
24.09.20
Protecting the American Dream: CoreLogic Emphasizes Opportunity in Flood Underinsurance
22.09.20
CoreLogic Files Definitive Proxy Statement for November 17 Special Meeting
22.09.20
CoreLogic Substantially Raises 3Q 2020, FY 2020, and FY 2021 Guidance
21.09.20
Home Equity Rises Despite the Pandemic: CoreLogic Reports Homeowners Gained Over $620 Billion in Equity in Q2 2020
15.09.20
CoreLogic Tapped by the IMF in Recent Report to Inform on Nation’s Stability Amid Natural Hazard Events
15.09.20
CoreLogic Board Unanimously Rejects Revised Senator/Cannae Proposal
14.09.20
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings
10.09.20
CoreLogic Names Mick Noland To Lead Global Insurance Solutions Business