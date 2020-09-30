Cloudflare Launches Radar, Sharing the Latest Internet Trends with the World in One Interactive Public Tool

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today launched Cloudflare Radar, a free public tool that lets anyone view global traffic and security trends across the Internet as they happen. Leveraging Cloudflare’s network, which touches more than 25 million Internet properties and spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries, Cloudflare Radar allows people to access global and regional trends in traffic patterns, view changes in traffic to popular websites over time, and monitor emerging security threats.

“Cloudflare has built one of the world’s largest networks, offering one of the most representative views of Internet traffic and activity worldwide,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare Radar is like a newspaper for the Internet, showing the latest headlines so everyone can understand what’s happening at any given time online. Giving any digital citizen the chance to see what’s happening online is part of our pursuit to help build a better, more informed, Internet.”