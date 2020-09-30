 

Cloudflare Launches Radar, Sharing the Latest Internet Trends with the World in One Interactive Public Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today launched Cloudflare Radar, a free public tool that lets anyone view global traffic and security trends across the Internet as they happen. Leveraging Cloudflare’s network, which touches more than 25 million Internet properties and spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries, Cloudflare Radar allows people to access global and regional trends in traffic patterns, view changes in traffic to popular websites over time, and monitor emerging security threats.

“Cloudflare has built one of the world’s largest networks, offering one of the most representative views of Internet traffic and activity worldwide,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare Radar is like a newspaper for the Internet, showing the latest headlines so everyone can understand what’s happening at any given time online. Giving any digital citizen the chance to see what’s happening online is part of our pursuit to help build a better, more informed, Internet.”

With Cloudflare Radar, anyone can easily explore Internet trends and insights related to security, performance, and usage. Now anyone can access Cloudflare Radar to:

  • Internet News & Trends: Discover the latest trends happening online—including the adoption of new technologies, operating systems, and even what devices people are using by region.
  • Trending Domains: Access a running list of the most visited websites globally, and by region.
  • Traffic Volume: Uncover current Internet traffic volumes globally, and by region.
  • Attack Activity: Identify insights into attack vectors and volumes globally, and by region.
  • Domain Insights: Learn more about individual domains, including a domain’s traffic ranking, creation date, and if it follows the latest security protocols.
  • IP Insights: Find more information about specific IP addresses including its ISP, origin country, and even if it has been associated with a bot before.

Cloudflare Radar is available to everyone today. Check it out for yourself at: https://radar.cloudflare.com/

Other Resources:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Cloudflare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:47 Uhr
Cloudflare vertreibt Web Analytics – kostenloser Datenschutz für alle Betreiber von Webseiten
29.09.20
Cloudflare Announces Web Analytics, a Privacy-First, Free Alternative for All Website Owners
19.09.20
3 wachstumsstarke Aktien, die nach dem „Marktcrash“ in Betracht gezogen werden können
19.09.20
Der Kauf dieser 3 Aktien bei einem Marktcrash könnte zu unglaublichen Renditen führen
17.09.20
Cloudflare kooperiert mit Internet Archive, um das Web immer verfügbar – Always Online – zu halten
17.09.20
Cloudflare Partners with the Internet Archive to Keep the Web Always Online
02.09.20
Heibel-Ticker Info-Kicker: 20/35 Corona-Schnelltest euphorisiert Tourismusbranche

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
12
Cloudflare