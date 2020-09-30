 

Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Kate Danella, head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships for Regions Bank, has been named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Danella has been recognized by the publication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005534/en/

Kate Danella, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Kate Danella, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“No matter the challenge, Kate maintains an unwavering focus on putting people first through her dedication to our customers, associates and the communities we serve,” said John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate and her team have continuously listened to our customers and reshaped our strategies and consumer products to address the urgent financial needs of individuals and families. I’m pleased that Kate has once again been recognized by the American Banker for her contributions to Regions and to the banking industry.”

The annual American Banker ranking recognizes the most influential female leaders in the banking industry, honoring their business acumen, professional achievements and personal tenacity. Honorees are featured in the October 2020 issue of American Banker magazine.

“For 18 years, this list has honored those who have achieved amazing things in the face of countless challenges — individuals who are bravely creating the change we need and driving the industry forward,” said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. “This year, our honorees have collectively succeeded in moving us forward despite unprecedented obstacles.”

The publication notes Danella’s leadership in expanding Regions’ focus on the unbanked and underbanked and her team’s efforts to introduce additional features and functionality throughout the bank’s deposit products and services to meet customer needs. Further, Kate and her team played a key role in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing a tailored customer assistance programs to address the pressing needs of customers impacted financially.

A profile of Danella is available on the American Banker website here: https://www.americanbanker.com/news/most-powerful-women-to-watch-for-2 ...

Danella is head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She leads a team responsible for enterprise-wide strategic planning and is responsible for managing product and pricing strategies and driving overall business results for consumer and small business deposits, credit and debit cards, unsecured lending, auto lending and real estate lending. She also oversees unsecured lending managed through third party relationships. Danella joined Regions in July 2015 as the Wealth Strategy and Effectiveness Executive, and was appointed Head of Private Wealth Management in 2016. Before joining Regions, Danella served for 13 years as vice president for Capital Group Companies in various leadership roles in sales, strategy, client services and marketing.

The full list, including profiles of all the honorees for 2020, appears on American Banker’s website here: https://www.americanbanker.com/women-in-banking

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $144 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
Regions Foundation Announces $150,000 Donation Supporting Hurricane Sally Recovery
21.09.20
Regions Next Step survey finds Americans are prioritizing saving during COVID-19 outbreak
21.09.20
Regions to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 20
18.09.20
Regions Bank Announces Special Financial Services in Areas Impacted by Hurricane Sally