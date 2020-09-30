Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine

Kate Danella, head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships for Regions Bank , has been named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Danella has been recognized by the publication.

Kate Danella, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“No matter the challenge, Kate maintains an unwavering focus on putting people first through her dedication to our customers, associates and the communities we serve,” said John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate and her team have continuously listened to our customers and reshaped our strategies and consumer products to address the urgent financial needs of individuals and families. I’m pleased that Kate has once again been recognized by the American Banker for her contributions to Regions and to the banking industry.”

The annual American Banker ranking recognizes the most influential female leaders in the banking industry, honoring their business acumen, professional achievements and personal tenacity. Honorees are featured in the October 2020 issue of American Banker magazine.

“For 18 years, this list has honored those who have achieved amazing things in the face of countless challenges — individuals who are bravely creating the change we need and driving the industry forward,” said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. “This year, our honorees have collectively succeeded in moving us forward despite unprecedented obstacles.”

The publication notes Danella’s leadership in expanding Regions’ focus on the unbanked and underbanked and her team’s efforts to introduce additional features and functionality throughout the bank’s deposit products and services to meet customer needs. Further, Kate and her team played a key role in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing a tailored customer assistance programs to address the pressing needs of customers impacted financially.

A profile of Danella is available on the American Banker website here: https://www.americanbanker.com/news/most-powerful-women-to-watch-for-2 ...

Danella is head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She leads a team responsible for enterprise-wide strategic planning and is responsible for managing product and pricing strategies and driving overall business results for consumer and small business deposits, credit and debit cards, unsecured lending, auto lending and real estate lending. She also oversees unsecured lending managed through third party relationships. Danella joined Regions in July 2015 as the Wealth Strategy and Effectiveness Executive, and was appointed Head of Private Wealth Management in 2016. Before joining Regions, Danella served for 13 years as vice president for Capital Group Companies in various leadership roles in sales, strategy, client services and marketing.

The full list, including profiles of all the honorees for 2020, appears on American Banker’s website here: https://www.americanbanker.com/women-in-banking

