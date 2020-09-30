 

AssetMark Kicks Off Fall with New Marketing and Investor Education Tools for Financial Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

New Slate of Investor-Facing Webinars and Downloadable Marketing Tools Can Help Advisors Better Promote Their Services while Demonstrating Value for Faster Growth

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced the launch of an investor-focused webinar series, complete with marketing resources to promote them, that advisors can tap into to address challenges brought on by the pandemic, drive client satisfaction, and grow their businesses. These plug-and-play educational campaigns, which complement additional resources available to advisors on the AssetMark platform, include:

  • Guide to building a smart, simple marketing plan
  • Sample marketing calendar
  • Resources and tips for engaging virtually with clients
  • Series of webinars tailored for investors
  • Brochures highlighting the advantage of working with a financial advisor

A recent J.D. Power Wealth Management Insight report found only 12% of advisory clients have engaged with advisors through video conference during COVID-19, even though 73% say they use digital communication platforms. To help advisors adopt remote or socially-distanced interactions, AssetMark’s suite of marketing resources include guidance on how advisors can leverage various technologies to engage and market to clients and prospects in new ways, virtually.

“Without the in-person interactions that financial advisors typically rely on to engage clients and prospects alike, many may be trying to master new technologies or formulate new ideas to maintain client service levels and grow their business through the pandemic,” said Michael Kim, Chief Client Officer at AssetMark. “Because AssetMark is in the business of helping advisors grow, no matter what the challenge, we’ve launched new marketing resources, coupled with educational investor-facing webinars, specifically designed to help advisors demonstrate value and regain control over the future of their businesses in this new socially-distant reality.”

The downloadable resources were made available as part of the Growing Your Business with AssetMark webinar, which introduced AssetMark’s Fall Focus campaign, a seasonal line-up of webinars to which advisors can invite clients and prospects to attend various topics, including retirement planning, the election and its potential impact on the market, and more. Each event includes its own downloadable marketing and communications plan, sample invitations, and outreach suggestions that advisors can leverage to attract client and community participation.

“AssetMark’s Fall Focus events were designed to provide advisors with ready-to-share educational materials that help them connect with their ideal clients and deepen engagement in meaningful ways,” added Mr. Kim. “Each event reinforces the value of working with a financial advisor so advisors can continue to articulate their value to clients and attract new prospects.”

To learn more about AssetMark’s Fall Focus and download the new marketing resources, please visit assetmark.com/fall-focus.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $63 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2020. For more information visit assetmark.com.

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Contact:
Chris Blake
MSR Communications for AssetMark, Inc.
chris@msrcommunications.com


AssetMark Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
AssetMark Unveils Enhanced Client Proposal and New PortfolioReview for Financial Advisors in Virtual Age
10.09.20
August AMK Report