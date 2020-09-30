 

H&R Block Joins Gender and Diversity Alliance (GDKA), Reaffirming its Commitment to Building a More Inclusive Workplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) bolsters its commitment to creating a more inclusive work environment by joining the GDKA and agreeing to consistently use three key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and improve gender and diversity in the workplace. H&R Block joins more than 50 leading corporations, academics, and organizations supporting GDKA’s belief that focusing on the diversity of a company’s talent pipeline is vital in creating a fair and equitable workplace.

Derived from the work of the World Economic Forum International Business Council, the Global Reporting Initiative, and other sources, the KPIs include three high-level measurements that spotlight progress through an organization’s structure:

  • The percentage of representation on an organization’s board
  • The percentage of representation by employee category
  • Pay equality: the ratio of compensation by employee category (i.e. equal pay for equal work)

“H&R Block strives to cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture and create a place where everyone can reach their full potential,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People Officer of H&R Block. “Accountability starts at the top, and we are committed to taking steps to ensure a workplace where underrepresented groups thrive at every level of our organization.”

Joining GDKA follows H&R Block’s announcement of its Equality Action Plan, which outlines specific actions the company is taking to create racial equality, both within the company and in the communities it serves. It also aligns with H&R Block’s 100% score on the Corporate Equality Index, as well as its participation as a Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, pledging to increase the representation of women, including women of color, in its senior leadership and board positions.

Read the full GDKA Announcement and learn more about H&R Block’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial services, and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information, get H&R Block News online and follow @HRBlockNews.

For further information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown | 816-854-4559 | colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations: Angela Davied | ­­816-854-5798 | angela.davied@hrblock.com


29.09.20
H&R Block Study Reveals Majority of Small Business Owners Need Personal Advice to Recover from Pandemic
22.09.20
H&R Block and Nextdoor partner to revitalize neighborhoods and spark connections with 10 community projects across the country
21.09.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Etsy, Teradyne und Catalent ab heute im S&P 500
08.09.20
Strengthening its commitment to small businesses, H&R Block announces new vice president and general manager, small business
01.09.20
H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

22.09.20
7
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)