Visionstate Corp. participates in national investor forum

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the Company participated in a national Investor Forum Sept. 16, which provided the opportunity to discuss the status of Visionstate IoT Inc. and what the future holds.

https://event.webinarjam.com/replay/1/6k1w4f5t08b42i7pr

Visionstate CEO John Putters presented at the online forum, which included approximately 30 participants in the capital market sector. Putters gave an overview of the Company’s technology and the direction it is taking for the future.

“The forum was an invaluable opportunity to reach out to those in the capital markets to tell our story,” Putters commented. “Our story becomes more compelling by the day as the company’s IoT solution is directly related to cleaning compliance and digital audit trails of what’s actually happening in facility cleaning and maintenance.”

Putters pointed out that the Company’s technology, branded under the name Wanda, has become even more relevant considering COVID-19, particularly in ensuring cleaning protocols are met, and defending against potential liability. Visionstate’s proprietary mobile app provides tools for facility managers to create custom compliance protocols that can then be measured in real time on an analytics dashboard.

“WandaMOBILE is an affordable technology that enhances cleaning, introduces new efficiencies in the process, and can provide a valuable audit trail in the case of lawsuits,” Putters explained. He told the forum that the Company’s three main products, Wanda tablets, WandaMOBILE and Wanda QuickTouch IoT buttons work seamlessly and provide a complete facility management solution.

The forum was also updated on the Company’s sales, its software as a service business model, and new features being built into the solution on an ongoing basis. Visionstate recently completed the second phase of its app rollout to Canadian warehouses and sold units to new and existing clients in the US.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its Wanda smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

