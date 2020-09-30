 

Visionstate Corp. participates in national investor forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the Company participated in a national Investor Forum Sept. 16, which provided the opportunity to discuss the status of Visionstate IoT Inc. and what the future holds.

The link to the presentation can be found at:

https://event.webinarjam.com/replay/1/6k1w4f5t08b42i7pr 

Visionstate CEO John Putters presented at the online forum, which included approximately 30 participants in the capital market sector. Putters gave an overview of the Company’s technology and the direction it is taking for the future.

“The forum was an invaluable opportunity to reach out to those in the capital markets to tell our story,” Putters commented. “Our story becomes more compelling by the day as the company’s IoT solution is directly related to cleaning compliance and digital audit trails of what’s actually happening in facility cleaning and maintenance.”

Putters pointed out that the Company’s technology, branded under the name Wanda, has become even more relevant considering COVID-19, particularly in ensuring cleaning protocols are met, and defending against potential liability. Visionstate’s proprietary mobile app provides tools for facility managers to create custom compliance protocols that can then be measured in real time on an analytics dashboard.

“WandaMOBILE is an affordable technology that enhances cleaning, introduces new efficiencies in the process, and can provide a valuable audit trail in the case of lawsuits,” Putters explained. He told the forum that the Company’s three main products, Wanda tablets, WandaMOBILE and Wanda QuickTouch IoT buttons work seamlessly and provide a complete facility management solution.

The forum was also updated on the Company’s sales, its software as a service business model, and new features being built into the solution on an ongoing basis. Visionstate recently completed the second phase of its app rollout to Canadian warehouses and sold units to new and existing clients in the US.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its Wanda smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. Website: www.visionstate.com
John Putters, CEO Twitter: @visionstate
(780) 425-9460 Facebook: @visionstate
jputters@visionstate.com LinkedIn:@VisionstateCorp.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...