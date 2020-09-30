AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today highlighted the latest expansion of the AMD EPYC processor ecosystem for virtualized and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) environments with VMware adding support for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Encrypted State (SEV-ES) in its newest vSphere release, 7.0U1.

With the latest release, VMware vSphere now enables AMD SEV-ES, which is part of AMD Infinity Guard, a robust set of modern, hardware enabled features found in all 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors. In addition to VM memory encryption, SEV-ES also provides encryption of CPU registers and provides VMware customers with easy-to-implement and enhanced security for their environments.

“As the modern data center continues to evolve into a virtualized, hybrid cloud environment, AMD and VMware are working together to make sure customers have access to systems that provide high levels of performance on virtualization workloads, while enabling advanced security features that are simple to implement for better protection of data,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. “A virtualized data center with AMD EPYC processors and VMware enables customers to modernize the data center and have access to high-performance and leading-edge security features, across a wide variety of OEM platforms.”

“In a virtualized environment, it is critical to have protection of data not only from other virtual machines, but the hypervisor itself. This is why we chose to make vSphere 7 the first hypervisor to provide full SEV-ES support from AMD EPYC processors,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. “This additional layer of security and data encryption is truly impactful for our customers as they can now encrypt data throughout their environment. But more importantly, customers don’t have to make changes to their applications to take full advantage of SEV-ES, making security implementation simple. AMD has made security an easy choice for our customers with these features and we’re excited to provide the security of AMD EPYC to them.”