 

Denali Therapeutics to Host Webinar on Transporting Biotherapeutics Across the Blood-Brain Barrier

— Webinar scheduled for Thursday, October 15th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time —

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a webinar on transporting biotherapeutics across the BBB on Thursday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will provide a deep dive on Denali’s BBB transport vehicle ("TV") technology to increase the exposure of therapeutics in the brain and review progress on its TV platform therapeutics portfolio, including ETV:IDS (DNL310), ETV:SGSH, PTV:PGRN, ATV:TREM2, and oligonucleotide TV (OTV) programs for neurodegenerative diseases, as well as potential applications outside of neurodegeneration.

Registration for the live webinar will be accessible on the investor page of Denali’s website. Following the webinar, a replay of the program will be available for a limited time and accessible at the same address.

About Denali’s TV Platform

The BBB is essential in maintaining the brain’s microenvironment and protecting it from harmful substances and pathogens circulating in the bloodstream. Historically, the BBB has posed significant challenges to drug development for central nervous system (CNS) diseases by preventing most drugs from reaching the brain in therapeutically relevant concentrations.

Denali’s TV platform is a proprietary technology designed to effectively deliver large therapeutic molecules such as antibodies, enzymes, proteins, and oligonucleotides across the BBB after intravenous administration. The TV technology is based on engineered Fc fragments that bind to specific natural transport receptors expressed at the BBB and are delivered to the brain through receptor mediated transcytosis. Denali research has shown that in animal models, antibodies and enzymes engineered with the TV technology have demonstrated more than 10- to 30-fold greater brain exposure than similar antibodies and enzymes without this technology. Improved exposure and broad distribution in the brain may increase therapeutic efficacy by enabling widespread achievement of therapeutically relevant concentrations of product candidates. The most advanced program based on the TV technology is ETV:IDS (DNL310) for Hunter syndrome, currently in a Phase 1/2 study.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Laura Hansen
650-452-2747
hansen@dnli.com

Media Contacts:

Lizzie Hyland
(646) 495-2706
lhyland@gpg.com

or

Morgan Warners
(202) 295-0124
mwarners@gpg.com


