Global Conductive Polymer Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $7,118.5 million at a CAGR of 7.7% - Exclusive Report [202 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has recently published a new report titled, " Conductive Polymer Market, by Type (Polyaniline (PANI), Polypyrrole (PPY), Polyphenylene Vinylene (PPV), Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT), Polyacetylene, Others), Application (Anti-Static Packaging and Coating, Photographic Film, Solar Cell, Display Screen, Polymer Capacitor, LED Lights, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–to2027 "

The global conductive polymer market is going to experience a massive growth during the forecast period. North America will continue its dominance. The leading players are focusing and developing new strategies for the further growth of the market

The Global Conductive Polymer Market is expected to surpass $7,118.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%, increasing from $4,842.8 million in 2019.

Regional Insights

North America Conductive Polymer Market generated a revenue of around $1,592.8 million in 2019. The regional market is further projected to garner a revenue of $2,277.9 million by 2027. The rising demand of conductive polymers for the production of electronic components in the mobile phones, televisions and laptops is the main reason behind this estimation.

Key Segments of the Industry

The conductive polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

In the type segment, Polypyrrole (PPY) type is going to be most lucrative during the forecast period. This projected growth in conductive polymer market is mainly because of the increasing usage of Polypyrrole materials. The great shielding properties of Polypyrrole has increased its usage in the electronic devices packaging process.

In the application segment, the conductive polymer market for anti-static packaging and coating sub-segment accounted for highest market size in the previous years. The segment is expected to account for $3,319.5 million by 2027. This growth can be attributed to the extensive use of conductive polymers in anti-static packaging and coatings application of electronic appliances.

Market Dynamics