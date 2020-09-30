ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Go-To-Market Mistakes at TOPO Virtual Summit

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s three-day virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will present the go-to-market mistakes he made when developing a fast-growing technology company and bringing it public in one of the largest software IPOs of the past decade.

Schuck’s session – “10 Go-To-Market Mistakes the CEO of ZoomInfo Made on His Journey to IPO” – will highlight the go-to-market mistakes ZoomInfo made over the past 13 years and discuss the learnings from each of them. As part of the lessons learned, he will provide insights on how to bring products to market effectively, price products appropriately, and use go-to-market as a competitive advantage. Kristina McMillan, TOPO’s Vice President of Research, will moderate the conversation.

Named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list for 2020, Schuck will also participate in an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A with McMillan, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

ZoomInfo is a title sponsor of the TOPO Virtual Summit. For more information, including registration, please visit the TOPO Virtual Summit website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @topohq.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

