 

Valley Health System Chooses CynergisTek for 3-Yr Risk Management Program

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced that Valley Health System, serving northern New Jersey and southern New York, has joined the growing CTEK managed services client base.

Under the terms of the agreement, CynergisTek will maintain an active risk management program for the next 36 months by providing periodic and recurring comprehensive assessment, security validation, and advisory services.

“Partnering with CynergisTek gives us an extra set of eyes and oversight into our overall compliance and IT security program. Through the services CynergisTek will provide and by combining our expertise we can show progress is being made to the overall effectiveness of Valley Health System’s security program,” says Miroslav Belote, Chief Information Security Officer at Valley Health System.

CynergisTek’s service methodology allows clients to customize and bundle services in helping them work towards achieving their business goals while minimizing cybersecurity, privacy, and IT system risks. The managed service builds upon the foundational services of an annual risk assessment, reviewing both the security program and technical components against various compliance requirements, program maturity and against industry best practices leveraging the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, HIPAA, ISO or other standards based on client requirements.

“Our clients, and now Valley Health System have access to our leading security and privacy subject matter experts – many of which who have served as CIOs, CISOs, CPOs or CCOs - to work collaboratively with us to proactively address risk. Our managed service is a long-term collaborative approach with access to immense experience and skill of our delivery teams. Not only is this a key differentiator for CynergisTek in the market, but it is an important component of our strategic growth plan as we progress toward our long-term revenue targets,” said Shane Whitlatch, SVP of Sales at CynergisTek.

About Valley Health System

Valley Health System is a regional healthcare system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York. It comprises The Valley Hospital, Valley Home Care, and Valley Medical Group. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women’s and children’s services, emergency care, orthopedics, and neurosciences. Valley Health System’s Centers of Excellence offer comprehensive coordinated inpatient and outpatient services. The Centers of Excellence include cardiac/heart failure, diabetes, oncology, pulmonary, geriatrics, total joint, and neurovascular. Valley maintains affiliations and collaborations with the Mount Sinai Health System and with Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute. For more information, visit ValleyHealth.com.

