e.l.f. Cosmetics is celebrating emerging makeup enthusiasts and the power of music for its fifth annual Beautyscape event, lending the opportunity to learn, grow, compete and collaborate alongside other up-and-coming creators.

Tove Lo (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring Grammy nominated global superstar Tove Lo, Beautyscape 5.0: The Remix offers beauty’s rising stars a once-in-a-lifetime chance to help build a cosmetics and skincare collection that will be sold through a national retailer. There will be three final winners who will be picked by a panel of judges and e.l.f.’s community.

Tove Lo will lend her unique point of view on beauty, as she will lead one of three lucky winners in creating products inspired by the self-expression and moods derived from her music. “With a deep passion to explore the depths of my imagination, music has become a great release for my own e.l.f.-expression," said Tove Lo. “Beautyscape provides a special opportunity for beauty lovers to spark creativity by blending both worlds, beauty and music, together.”

In partnership with Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB) e.l.f. also recently tapped rising Latin music star, Pitizion, and critically acclaimed R&B songstress Tiana Major9, to lead the creation of the other product collections with two winners, as well as participants from Girls Inc., a non-profit organization inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. The Girls Inc. alumnae will also have the opportunity to be mentored by e.l.f. business leaders, while gaining experience and advice from e.l.f. Cosmetics’ marketing, creative and sales teams.

“Through our signature Beautyscape event, we want to empower emerging creators to push the boundaries of beauty even further while inspiring the next wave of rising stars,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “Tove Lo, Pitizion, and Tiana Major9 are bringing new energy and a new focus to Beautyscape 5.0 where beauty intersects with music in extraordinary harmony.”

Additionally, this year’s Beautyscape will include a series of innovative, digital classes for the winners and Girls Inc. alumnae. Lead by self-taught chef and culinary distrupter Kia Damon, founder of 305 Fitness Sadie Kurzban, and celebrity makup artist Michael Anthony, the classes will teach cooking, movement and makeup techniques to further drive inspiration