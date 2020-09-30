 

Amazon Surpasses $215 Million in Donations to Charities Through AmazonSmile

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced that the company has donated more than $215 million globally to charitable organizations through the AmazonSmile program since its launch in 2013. AmazonSmile provides a convenient way for customers to support charities they care about every time they shop with Amazon – from global humanitarian efforts to local hospitals and school PTAs. Since 2013, charities that focus on animals, education, health, and disaster relief were most favored by AmazonSmile customers in the U.S., making up almost 50% of all AmazonSmile customer-supported charitable organizations. Customers can begin supporting their favorite charity with AmazonSmile in time for Prime Day and throughout the holidays.

“Donations from AmazonSmile have resulted in hundreds of thousands of charities expanding their meaningful work across global communities making a difference in people’s lives,” said Llew Mason, Vice President of Consumer Engagement at Amazon. “We are thrilled to have given over $215 million on behalf of customers to the causes they care about most.”

A review of AmazonSmile donations reveals:

  • Boulder, Colorado; Alexandria, Virginia; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Seattle; Orlando, Florida; Berkeley, California; Pittsburgh; Portland, Oregon; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Bend, Oregon are the top 10 U.S. cities generating the most AmazonSmile donations, per capita.
  • AmazonSmile customers love animals, with more choosing to support animal-related nonprofits over any other cause. Customers in Alexandria, Boulder, and Orlando, generated the most AmazonSmile donations towards animal-related nonprofits, per capita.
  • Education-related charities are the second most-supported cause by AmazonSmile customers. Boulder is the top city in the U.S. donating to support education-related nonprofits, per capita.
  • Charities with a focus on civil rights and social action saw nearly 70% growth in donations from AmazonSmile in the last year.

“Over the last five years, compassionate AmazonSmile customers have helped generate millions of dollars in donations to help us rescue and protect countless animals in need across the country,” said Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA. “That support covers a range of animal welfare programs for dogs, cats, horses, and farm animals, and we’re grateful to Amazon and their customers for helping us provide vulnerable animals with the care they need and deserve.”

"Education is the most powerful tool we can use to change the world,” said Tanya Ramos, CEO for Pencils of Promise. “Thanks to the generosity of AmazonSmile customers, Pencils of Promise has helped provide access to quality education for over 100,000 children around the globe."

About AmazonSmile

AmazonSmile is a simple way for customers to support their favorite charity every time they shop with Amazon. When shopping at AmazonSmile, customers will find tens of millions of eligible items offered at the same low prices and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added benefit that the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to charitable organizations customers choose, at no extra cost to them. Customers can choose from over one million charities to support by visiting smile.amazon.com on their web browser or by activating AmazonSmile in the Amazon Shopping app for iPhones and Android phones. AmazonSmile customers can also support charitable organizations with AmazonSmile Charity Lists, an easy way to donate items directly to charities based on a list of what the organizations need most.

To support a favorite charity and begin shopping in time for Prime Day and throughout the holidays, visit smile.amazon.com or smile.amazon.com/about to learn more.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

*Note to editors: Data outlined reflects AmazonSmile purchases in the U.S. from March 2013 to September 2020. City rankings were compiled on a per capita basis in cities with over 100,000 residents.

