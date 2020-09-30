Curtiss-Wright to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A webcast conference call will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 performance. David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the accompanying financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.