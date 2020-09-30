Curtiss-Wright to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A webcast conference call will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 performance. David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
The financial press release, access to the webcast and the accompanying financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.
In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.
For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.
|Access Conference Call Replay:
|
Domestic
|
(855) 859-2056
|
International
|
(404) 537-3406
|
Conference ID
|
8071759
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,900 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
